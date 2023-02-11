NCJ Preview: Wildlife, Academy of the Redwoods and Restaurant Harassment

This week we've got a photo story from wildlife photographer Talia Rose, who documents life on the Eel River, including some wild pigs of late. We're also talking about former Mayor Susan Seaman's take on the controversy surrounding Eureka City Schools and the Academy of the Redwoods. Finally, we're talking about sexual harassment in the restaurant industry and what female servers face here in Humboldt County while trying to make a living. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.