click to enlarge Magic Mike

Is it hot in the Arcata Theatre Lounge? Or is it just Magic Mike playing on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ($5)? Channing Tatum stars as a waxed and wistful exotic dancer with aspirations outside the club in Steven Soderbergh's comedy/drama/two-hour bachelorette party. Matthew McConaughey and Alex Pettyfer also star/drop trou.