Music Tonight - Friday, March 31

Not to be confused with another local band with a similar name — no cease and desist letters have been sent out from what I know — Orick's Redwood Ramblers are coming down south to the Mad River Brewery at 6 p.m. to play their classic country tunes for you. Again, this one's free, but you could always help them out with some gas money. Squeezebug returns to Cafe Mokka tonight at 8 p.m., doing its according + guitar thing for free. It's all ages so bring the kiddos along. The Detours (the artists formerly known as The Honky Tonk Detours) are at the Palm Lounge in the Eureka Inn at 9 p.m. for a free show. Sure, they'll play some honk and some tonk for you, but they dip into many different genres, which is why I'm guessing the name change. So slap some duct tape over the "Honky Tonk" on your band shirt and go groove it up on the dance floor. Around the same time at the Siren's Song Tavern is Everyone is Dirty, which is not only a spot-on moral observation of humanity, but also a good band name. A blending of "electric-violin sorcery" with "pawn shop guitar crunch" melded with powerful bass and explosive drumming will take over the tavern. Locals The Monster Women and newish band Melrose Place open up this free show. For you James Brown fans — which, honestly, is everyone right? — head on down to The Jam tonight for Soul Power: A Tribute to James Brown. At the moment I'm not exactly clear which musicians will be paying tribute to the Godfather but it doesn't really matter does it? At 9:30 p.m. get on your good foot and celebrate the man and his music (and don't forget his hard working band behind him). No word yet on the ticket price but don't let that stop you from going.