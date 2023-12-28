Father and Child Reunion 

As a fan of editorial cartoons from years long gone, I can assure you that few themes survive the incomprehensible gulf of time's effect on human culture and meaning other than a small handful of personifications. These caricatures — the fat cat business tycoon, the resolute but downtrodden worker, the clumsy, vicious and stupid warmongering generals, politicians, or fascist dictators — all have certain lasting and relatable places in the teeming cast of the vast, unrolling human drama. However, two personas have always intoned a certain spiritual, almost supernatural, occluded truth for me since childhood: the Baby New Year and the withered old man of the dying year ushering him into the spotlight. It's really the same character, whose bell curve of vitality we are never shown, just the bookends of birth and senescence. A little scrutiny of the characters creates a few hints of a larger narrative in the mystery. Rather than dying, the old man seems to be morphing into the eternal watcher role of Father Time, whose position changes from one of fading old age to wizened agelessness. Meanwhile the "baby" is often not a baby at all — at least not a newborn — but a toddler, perhaps nurtured and cared for by his departing predecessor. We might even see a stork delivering the child into our gaze but, oddly, never a mother, or any women at all. A lot of backstory and mass psychological analysis could be discovered in the edges of the story obscured by the dark frontier outside of the spotlight and beyond the stage curtain.

Regardless, these mystical characters had a lot of press in the last century and still hold a fascination in my mind. However you choose to envision the demise of the old and the birth of the new year, I hope it is good for you. I hope we all find peace in the transition. We can work on the rest later. Happy New Year.

Thursday

Here begins the long weekend to the New Year. I'll be frontloading these days, especially the big evening itself, because, as is often the case, there are ghost days in the very start of January. Not tonight though, as you will find Swingo Domingo at the Basement putting on a free set of jazzy swing and pop at 8 p.m. On a side note, I'd like to extend a happy 40th (!) birthday to my younger brother Ian, aka the rapper ruffIAN. A better man than me by half, if anybody's counting. I love you, buddy.

Friday

Front Ear, one of the most promising and talented new-ish groups around, is a jazz quintet made up of some of the brightest lights in our local scene, namely Shane Fox, Russ Thallheimer, Nicholas Talvola, Alex Espe and Ian Taylor. You can catch the fellas at Wrangletown Cider at 7 p.m., where the $15 cover charge is a steal for an earful of the fruits of the frisson generated by these talented players.

Saturday

The Arcata Playhouse is presenting a New Year's Eve Eve Party tonight at 7:30 p.m. The evening starts off with a variety show featuring some of the regular Playhouse players, including but not limited to: Jackie Dandeneau, Julie Fulkerson, David Ferney, Peggy Martinez, James Zeller and others. After that, it's a dance party amid the cabaret seating, featuring music by the RLAD Quartet: Tim Randles, Ken Lawrence, Ben Aldag and Doug Marcum. There will be drinks and refreshments for sale, and this is a fundraiser for Playhouse Arts, consider the $25 ticket price to be fully invested in a good cause.

A half hour later at the Basement, DJs Dacin and Pandemonium Jones are throwing a Funky Vinyl Dance Party. I've seen this duo at work before and can assure you there is definitely truth in advertising with that name ($5).

Finally at 9 p.m., popular funk septet Diggin' Dirt starts the first of its two-night residency at the Arcata Theatre Lounge. Advance tickets for tonight only are $27, $50 for both nights, with advance rockets for tomorrow night running at $32. Knowing the popularity of the group, I cannot guarantee there will be door tickets left, so plan in advance.

Sunday, New Year's Eve

As I mentioned before, tonight is the big bang before the deafening silence next week of the Newborn Year, so I'm loading it up with lots of options. I only ask that you party safe and drive sober. Let's get two rock gigs going first. The Siren's Song is hosting Lxs Perdxdxs, Think Tank, and Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes at 9 p.m., which is a good start time for every gig featured further down the column. A $10 bill gets you in the door and on the dance floor. Over in Blue Lake, The California Poppies are throwing a free party for the ages at the Logger Bar at 10 p.m. (best arrive at 9 p.m.), hot off the heels of a good year with some very successful taped shows in some of Arcata's more beloved venues.

Back in Eureka, the Eagle House is hosting the seventh annual Palace of Love party, featuring Marjo Lak, Sage Armstrong, Mark Starr, Little John, Devstep, and many more. Dancing will be displayed by Va Va Voom Burlesque ft. Kombouja and the night runs late until the 4 a.m. witching hour. VIP tickets are $55 and general admission is $35.

Speaking of live dance performers, the Vagabond Dancers are all a part of the fun booked by Arcane Artists for its celebration at RampArt Skatepark. DJ Henry Fong, ESCH, PRETZZ, SPeNNY and DJ Zera will be providing the EDM-friendly tunes, while Los Giles will be setting up shop and slinging food outside all night. Advance tickets run $30 and $40 for the door, and $60 VIP.

If it's all funk and no frills you're in for, check out Humbrews for a scorcher of a show featuring Object Heavy and Boot Juice. This is live, heavy funk music done right, with a great dance floor to help you stomp it all out of your system ($25, $20 advance).

Folks, that's all she wrote for this week. I'll see you next year with the proviso that January is often dry in more than a few ways. However, I promise you I've got some goodies coming down the turnpike to keep the lights on, the ears happy and the blood flowing. Happy New Year.

Collin Yeo (he/him) is ready for some change. He lives in Arcata.