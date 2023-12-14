Match Girl Strikes a Chord at the Playhouse 

The Little Match Girl: A Warm Tale on a Cold Night, written and directed by James Peck and Sarah Peters Gonzalez, is the annual holiday show at Arcata Playhouse. It is a re-imagination of Hans Christian Andersen's famous short story "The Little Match Girl," with more plot, contemporary comment and a twist on the ending. It's done in the style of Italian Commedia Dell'arte with traditional masks and improvisation around set themes and scenes. The drama is interwoven with comedy, slapstick, physical theater and puppetry.

Appropriately, opening night was very cold and I was glad to take shelter in the cozy theater with a nice hot cup of coffee from concessions. The show starts with original live music played by Tim Randles, James Forrest, Marla Joy and Connor McGuigan. After some jazzy jams, the Blue Lake Choir takes the stage and treats us to some traditional carols, the singers' Victorian-esque garb adding to the atmosphere of a traditional Christmas celebration. They exit to reserved stage side seats where they provide sound effects during the show. The amplified band paired with a no-tech choir perfectly exemplifies the juxtaposition of traditional and untraditional elements throughout the show.

We follow the tale of titular character Isa Shingles (Vaya Sabadicci) to see how she ended up in her sorry plight: freezing outside with nowhere to go and only the paltry light of matchsticks to warm her. We meet evil matriarchs, an egotistical influencer, a sarcastic servant and a love interest with a clownish companion. A fairy godmother (James Peck) guides us through the story, of which the audience is a part. We are invited to boo and cheer as the melodrama unfolds, or sing along, if we know the songs.

The Little Match Girl is truly an ensemble show where each character is equally important to the story. The actors play very well together, giving support and taking the spotlight equally. I am especially impressed with the unique physicality of each character. The match girl's aunt Professor Doctor Shingles (Sarah Peters Gonzalez) is bloated with self-importance, while her sarcastic servant Maurice (Benjamin Schaefer) shuffles and complains. The influencer Interesanto (Evan Grande) consumes the stage with exaggerated, egotistical strides. The clowning character Bobby (Grande) treats us to comical acrobatics while doing the bidding of Cam Toblerone (Haley Davis), the heroic love interest. Mrs. Toblerone (Melanie Schauwecker) hunches greedily inward, manipulating everyone in pursuit of her singular goal: to make more money. Isa the match girl stands out with her ephemeral, poetic poses. The acting company has clearly had a lot of fun bringing their characters to life.

The scenery by James Hildebrand is simple and effective, consisting of two double-sided mobile panels that set the place of a scene and make it intimate or expansive. The lighting by Mike "Spike" Foster is likewise simple yet effective, using color to set the mood. It's sensible to keep the technical aspects unassuming so the actors have freedom to improvise and play. The sound is provided by the aforementioned Blue Lake Choir, which I find absolutely charming. The low-tech approach enhanced the organic nature of the show.

There is a message delivered plainly with the story: Do not forget those who can't come in on a cold winter night. The plight of houseless folks in our community is too complex to fully explore in a simple holiday show. We are reminded, however, that all of us see or know people who could use some help. This is the time of year to give it if you can.

The Arcata Playhouse's holiday show The Little Match Girl continues Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. Call (707) 822-1575 or visit playhousearts.org.

Doranna Benker Gilkey (she/her) is a longtime Humboldt County resident and can often be found at her store Dandar's Boardgames and Books in Arcata.

NOW PLAYING

Ferndale Repertory Theatre's magical, swashbuckling Peter and the Starcatcher runs Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. Call (707) 786-5483 or visit ferndalerep.org.

COMING SOON

Plenty of balls in the air at the Something Different Variety Show on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Exit Theater ($10). A fundraiser for the Humboldt Juggling Festival, there'll be puppets, music, magic and juggling, featuring Dell'Arte alumni and Humboldt Circus folk in two shows. Visit theexit.org.

Viva Dell'Arte! A Commedia Feast raises funds for the international theater school on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. ($100). Expect dinner and a show plus silent auction and more between the Blue Lake Grange and Carlo Theater. Call (707) 502-2108 or visit dellarte.com.