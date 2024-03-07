Small, Sweet Pocket of Posies 

AT THE SOUTH ENTRANCE TO EUREKA IS A CHARMING LOCAL FIXTURE. No, not the giant hammer looming over U.S. Highway 101. Look lower and just to the north. A small, unassuming building when closed transforms into an oasis of plants, cut flowers, vase arrangements and ready-to-go bouquets during business hours. Pocket of Posies, a full-service florist, has been Pierson Building Center's big hammer's little neighbor for decades. It has changed hands a few times since it began and April Reynolds is the owner these days. She's always been artistic and crafty. When the opportunity presented itself through a mutual friend of the previous owner, she felt it was a good fit. "It just kind of happened, to be honest," Reynolds said of her business adventure. She was new to the floral industry seven years ago when she bought Pocket of Posies. "I've learned on the job and have amazing employees," whom she said she kept on when she took over.

Since Victorian times, flowers have been an integral part of the wedding landscape. They once were chosen for their symbolic meanings: roses for love, peonies for wealth. The season the event took place had a big impact as well. Now the choices pertain to style and color schemes: the unique look of the bridal bouquet, a romantic flowery arch framing the couple, sweet, fresh scents wafting from the table arrangements. And who doesn't love rose petals strewn down the aisle by a wide-eyed flower girl? Whether pastels or jewel tones, featuring traditional roses or something unexpected like herbs and textured greenery, florals set the theme. "Bridal bouquets are very personal," said Reynolds. A reliable florist who values your vision and is able to make it more than you imagined is key to a successful wedding event.

Pocket of Posies has a variety of options and price points. You can order arrangements online or stop by their unique open-air retail shop to pick up a bouquet. The shop also has what Reynolds describes as a "flower bar" that allows customers to be spontaneous. The staff loves to do custom work. Just set your price point and the on-site designer will help you pick out specific flowers and elements for a one-of-a-kind bouquet or arrangement. Or you can pick a color or flower for a theme and let the designer work their magic on the spot. It's an excellent way to get an elopement bouquet on your way to the courthouse! Just because you want to avoid a big, planned event doesn't mean you have to go without a signature bridal bouquet and groom boutonniere. If a full formal wedding is your dream, Pocket of Posies can help you there, too. With a wedding package, the florists will design, arrange and set up the flower schemes of your dreams. Table centerpieces, arbors and, of course, the bouquets. "Bridal bouquets are so very personal," said Reynolds. She and her crew will make sure your flowers will match your style and budget. They also offer bulk flowers for the couple who wants to create their own bouquets and arrangements. They always stock fresh, seasonal flowers and hand deliver locally.

The business has been around so long, Reynolds has had older customers reminisce about their high school prom corsage from Pocket of Posies. This pocket-sized shop is ready to fulfill your floral dreams, big or small.