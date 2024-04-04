First Rate Twelfth Night 

The sight of someone smoking a cigarette in costume is shocking to those of us who have been conditioned by every stage manager — some even threatening our lives should we disobey. My shock faded when I found out the man I saw outside the theater was not an actor, but 5th and D Street Theater's tech board operator Ron Bishop, who'd dressed up for North Coast Repertory Theatre's newest production of Twelfth Night. I immediately knew this production would be special — when people behind the scenes are inspired to join in on the Shakespearean shenanigans, it's a good sign — and I wasn't disappointed.

The play was written in 1601 so if you aren't familiar with the plot by now, just go see it. It is a classic comedy: girl disguised as a boy falls in love with a boy who is in love with a different girl who is loved by another boy who was tricked by mischievous court folk with a letter (there's always a letter). Naturally, it ends with marriages and reunion. It also drips with the bawdy double entendre and hilarious wit Shakespeare is famous for.

The actors explode onto the stage with music and dance created by director/movement choreographer Shawn Wagner to represent stylized turbulent water, a shipwreck, and siblings Viola (Rachel Houska) and Sebastian's (Amadeus Brown) separation at sea. Although some actors were obviously unsure of their timing Saturday evening (betrayed by side glances to make sure they were in sync), it created the energy needed to propel them into the high energy physicality that director Calder Johnson uses to sculpt the story. I am typically skeptical when I see one person wearing multiple hats (in Johnson's case no fewer than six) because collaboration keeps art from getting lost in translation. Johnson, however, is surefooted in his roles, and creates harmony and cohesion. Dance/musical pieces in Shakespeare could swallow the stories and poetry in other productions as the audience adjusts to the language and delivery. This talented cast not only does not fall into that trap, but metabolizes it, harnessing it for sustained energy and tasting Shakespeare's words in their delivery.

Kathlina Eayre as Lady Olivia of Illyria is impeccable, utilizing sultry tones, her confident presence and great acting to squeeze multilayered meaning out of every word. Sam Pietanza's brilliant and over the top portrayal of Feste the Fool makes the language literally sing (they have a phenomenal musical epilogue) with a mastery of timing and flow that makes me question if it was indeed their first time with the material. Stage veterans Jaye Templeton (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Larry Crist (Antonio) Moss Nipkau (Sir Toby Belch) and Toodie Boll (Maria) inspire any new actor to tackle Shakespeare in hopes that they will be castmates to learn from their professionalism and love of the works. Mychal Evenson (Malvolio) delivers a fantastic performance with a difficult bit of character acting that was steady and enduring. I look forward to seeing more of Rachel Houska, Catherine Rivers Holper and Amadeus Brown, as they will undoubtedly move to casting short-lists after their performance.

The scenic, light, sound and prop design played well off each other (one benefit of having the same person to do it all), though I might rethink the lighted clouds as they seem more cool than functional. The costumes are beautiful and well-constructed by Megan Hughes with hints of modern elements lightly sprinkled in. I did question the use of tap shoes, as they are never used as such, and a powder blue pleated '50s style dress that seems completely out of period, despite being gorgeous on the actor.

This production is high energy, in your face and unapologetic. It is the kind of Shakespeare that makes SCA and Will-aholics giddy. I encourage you to throw on a tunic, grab a turkey leg and give it a huzzah.

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at the 5th and D Street Theater through April 21. Visit ncrt.net.

Tiggerbouncer Custodio (he/she/they) is an empowered queer Indigenous Filipino artist whose works have been seen on Humboldt stages and elsewhere.

