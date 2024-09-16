click to enlarge William Steven "Bill" Reynolds, Aug. 11, 1939, to June 26, 2024.

William Steven "Bill" Reynolds passed away June 26, 2024 at the age of 84 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born on Aug. 11, 1939, to Dick and Ann Reynolds in Fort Bragg, California, where he was raised and graduated from Fort Bragg High School in 1957.

Bill lived a life of service to not only his family but to his country and community as well. After serving in the U.S. Navy following high school, Bill worked odd jobs until 1964 when he and high school friend Wes Sondrol traveled to Eureka to test for firefighter positions with Humboldt No. 1 Fire Protection District. In December of 1964, Bill was hired full-time as a firefighter and began a 34-year career with the fire district. Throughout his time with the district, he advanced through the ranks serving as a firefighter, lieutenant and eventually as a fire captain where he spent most of his career. In 1991 Bill was chosen as the Humboldt Fire District Career Firefighter of the Year, recognizing his exemplary service to the department and the community. Even in retirement Bill's loyalty and love of the fire department remained. He enjoyed being invited to the stations by the younger firefighters to talk to them about his career, big fires that he had been on and funny anecdotes from his career. He took a lot of pride in the fire service legacy that he spawned with his son Billy being hired by Humboldt Fire District and eventually becoming deputy fire chief with Humboldt Bay Fire and his grandson Taylor carrying on the family tradition becoming a firefighter with Cal-Fire.

After retirement Bill could most often be found in his garage restoring his cars with his neighbor and friend Larry O'Keefe. He loved spending time with family, attending car shows to show his '55 Chevy and visit with his car show friends, and watching his beloved S.F. Giants and 49ers. Above all, Bill was a faithful son, husband, father and friend, and will be greatly missed.

Bill wanted everyone to take comfort in knowing that in his passing that he is now with the Lord. In giving his life to Jesus it gave him great comfort in knowing that he would see all of his loved ones again someday.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife Dottie Reynolds, five children: Kelly, Steven, Angela, Billy and Heidi, and spouses. Bill had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, two sister-in-laws, their families, and his niece Rachelle. He was preceded in death by his father Dick, mother Ann and brother Bob.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Eureka Moose Lodge located at 4328 Campton Road in Eureka. Friends and family are invited to remember a life well lived and share stories!

In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be sent to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation. More information on the burn foundation can be found at aarbf.org.