It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Paul Lee “Louie” Louis Bowie. Louie passed away peacefully on Aug. 23 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the young age of 28 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Louie was born May 7, 1996, at Eureka General Hospital, to Lorrie Sue Nix-Sauers, and Edward “Gus” Bowie. He was a proud member of the Bear River Rancheria and was raised on the Table Bluff Reservation.

He graduated from Fortuna High School in 2015 where he played varsity football and wore the number 62. He was very competitive and athletic, making him naturally good at anything he put his mind to. Two of his greatest passions in life were the 49ers and golf. He was an avid golfer and would walk a hard mile for a round of 18 holes, and he would never pass on an invite to drink a beer and watch a Niner game.

Most of all his truest talent was being a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He was fondly known to his nieces and nephews as Uncle Woolly Bear. When attending their games he was their number one fan, the loudest in the crowd, shouting incentives to them and following through after their games. It was all in fun. Louie loved to make people smile and laugh and he had a way of bringing people out of their shell. He loved to sing and dance to all types of music. He would dance with anyone and loved to have a good time. He could turn any gathering into a banger. Louie never backed down from a fight and was very protective of his mother and family. If you were lucky enough to have crossed paths with Lou Boo you are a better person for it. To name all of his family and friends are too many to mention but you know who you are, and he would never forget you. “It’s all Lou Boo now you’ll always be my hero hunny boy.” And that’s a go for Lou.

Louie is survived by his mother Lorrie Sue Nix-Sauers and his father Edward “Gus” (Ruth) Bowie, and his girlfriend Relee James. His five brothers on his mother’s side, Brandon (Candy) Sauers, sister-in-law Jamie Sauers, Crayton (Tamma) Sauers, Travis (Trynn) Sauers, Jacob (Stacie) Evenson, Leo (Jada) James, and his 5 siblings on his father’s side, Harinay (Kyler) Bowie and her mother Jodene, Eddie Bowie, Shyarra Bowie, and their mother Jennifer, Lillian Bowie, Joseph Bowie. His Auntie Tammy and her two daughters Natisha and Carol Ann and their families.

Louie is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Carol Ann Evenson and Spud Mitchell, and his paternal grandfather Duane Bowie.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at Bear River Tish-Non Community Center Saturday Aug. 31, 2024 at 1 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. If you would like to bring a dish, you are more than welcome to.

Pallbearers are Crayton Sauers, Travis Sauers, Jacob Evenson, Leo James, Eddie Bowie and Guy Dowd.

Honorary Pallbearers are Brandon Sauers, Chad Sauers, Clinton Sauers, Brenden Walker, Trevyn, Esteban, Tony, Manny, Matt, Damon, Alejandro, Daniel, Jose, Humberto, Jorge and Sinoe.