Robert "Bob" Palmrose: 1931-2024

click to enlarge Robert "Bob" Palmrose, April 11, 1931, to July 2, 2024.

Robert "Bob" Palmrose, age 93, passed away on July 1 in Eureka. A native Californian, Bob was born April 11, 1931, at the French Hospital on Geary Street in San Francisco. At the time, his father had a job in San Francisco, due to the closure of Hammond Lumber Co. in Samoa, California. Shortly after Bob's birth his family returned to Samoa.

Bob attended local schools: Marshall Grammar School, Eureka Junior High and Eureka Senior High, graduating in June of 1948. From a young age Bob was industrious, mowing lawns with a push mower for two neighbors for a quarter each and manually setting pins at the Eureka Bowling Alley. For two years, he delivered the Humboldt Standard newspaper and for two summers the Chronicle, Examiner and Call Bulletin, all by bicycle. He also worked as a "Printers Devil" at Eureka Printing Co. doing light printing jobs, delivery and cleaning of the presses.

At age 15, while in high school, he started working part-time at Safeway, transitioning to full-time employment after graduation.

Bob served in the U.S. Army, undergoing basic training at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, before being shipped to Korea. He was assigned to the 40th Div. HQ & HQ Btry, Arty, on the central Front M.L.R. from August 1952 to August 1953. After returning to the U.S., he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, and released from active duty on Dec. 7, 1953, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received several awards for his service including the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal with three battle stars, United Nations Medal, the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and the Korean Service Medal from the Korean Government (1999). He also received the Ambassador of Peace Medal presented by Korean Veterans and the Korean Government to all allies who revisited Korea during the 50th anniversary of the Korean conflict.

After his military service, Bob returned to his Safeway career and attended Humboldt State College. He dedicated 40 years to Safeway, including time spent in military service, and eventually served as a manager for 25 years at stores in San Francisco, Arcata and Eureka until his retirement in 1986.

Bob was an active community member, participating in the Rotary Club of Arcata, Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, Arcata Chamber of Commerce (Board Member), Citizens Advisory Board , Humboldt Harbor Development Committee, Eureka Heritage Society (Board Member), Humboldt County Historical Society (President), Humboldt Bay Council #440 Navy League of the U.S. (Life member & President), Veterans of Foreign Wars (Life member at Large), Redwoods Chapter #176 Korean War Veterans Assoc (Vice President), National KWVA, Elks Lodge #652 Eureka, Humboldt County Pioneers, Native Sons Parlor #14 Eureka, Runeberg #102 Eureka, Horseless Carriage Club of America, Studebaker Drivers Club, Metropolitan Owners Club of North America, Willys-Overland Knight Registry and Humboldt Chorale H.S.U.

Bob was a train enthusiast and worked on the Steam Donkeys at Fort Humboldt in Eureka. He assisted with the restoration of the Saint George Reef Lighthouse located 8 miles off the coast of Crescent City in 1983. He was also involved in moving, and later painting, the Table Bluff Lighthouse to Eureka's Woodley Island Marina in 1987.

In addition to the many organizations, Bob also enjoyed traveling, photography, gardening, antique automobiles and spending time with his family. He took pleasure in singing throughout Europe with the HSU Chorale and dancing at many California jazz festivals.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years, Margie Joann (Davis) Palmrose (d 1989), their first daughter Janice Elene Gonsalves (d 1994), their third daughter Kathryn Eileen Palmrose (d 2015), his second wife of 26 years, Yvonne Jeanne Holmes (d 2017), his son-in-law Terry Brightman (d 2022), his sister Janice, his parents Gunnar A. Palmrose and Marion (Vallerga) Grubbs, stepfather Walter Grubbs, and the aunt and uncle who raised him, Martha A. (Palmrose) Wilson and Arthur J. Wilson, along with numerous other relatives from the Vallerga and Palmrose families.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara Ellen Brightman of Klamath, California, grandson Trevor David and partner Steven of Northlake, Texas, his stepdaughters and their husbands: Nancy Holmes McPartland (Charles), Jeannette Reinholtsen (Dennis), both of Eureka, California, Renee Leppek (Chris) of Penn Valley, California, and Franci McKown (Kirk) of Minden, Nevada. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was a father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to many. He will be missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Frye's Care Home for their care and loving friendship with Bob over the past several years.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Ocean View Cemetery, 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Hospice of Humboldt or a charity of your choice that supports the local community.