Richard Alan Crowston: 1940-2024

Richard Alan Crowston, April 22, 1940, to July 11, 2024.

Richard was born in Fresno County, California, on April 22, 1940, to Willia, and Eleanor Crowston. He passed away on July 11, 2024, in Ferndale, California.

Richard graduated from Fresno State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology. On graduating, he was an engineer for several different aircraft manufacturers. He then became an entrepreneur, founding Vintage Aircraft Services out of the airport in Selma, California, where he restored classic aircraft and "warbirds" — vintage military craft.

It was then he met his wife, Joanne. They married on May 12, 1979, and were married 36 years until Joanne's death in October of 1975.

In the early 1990s, Richard jointed the Army National Guard and was deployed to Belgium during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, where he repaired aircraft in the military effort. He returned to the United States to work at the 1106th AVCRAD (Aviation Classification Repair Activity Depot) in Fresno. He retired from there after 16 years of repairing Army aircraft.

Richard was also a grape grower and a raisin farmer on his wife's family ranch in Fresno County until the ranch was sold and they moved to Ferndale, California. Richard lived in Ferndale for 17 years until his death at 84.

Richard enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was a train enthusiast, and his grandkids loved playing on the genuine caboose in the backyard at the ranch. He dabbled in photography and making stained glass. He loved trains, planes and motorcycles, and was known for riding his motorcycle with delighted people in its sidecar in Ferndale parades. Richard called himself a "jack of all trades and a master of none," but everything he tried he did well.

Richard is survived by four stepchildren, nine grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He had many friends who will dearly miss him, especially Jack and Joanne Crlenjak; his service friends Joel Hippinger, Jim Rossiter, Steve Lopez, Don Ariola, and Slick (Earl); CJ, Doug, and many others.

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Ferndale, California, on Sept. 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. At Richard's request, a potluck will follow the service at the church.

Any remembrances may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, or another favorite charity.