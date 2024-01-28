Patsy Ruth Walker: 1929-2023

click to enlarge Patsy Ruth Walker, Sept. 25, 1929, to Dec. 27, 2023.

Patsy Ruth Walker (Hackett), born Sept. 25, 1929, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at Seaview Rehab & Wellness Center in Eureka on Dec. 27, 2023. She was raised on a sheep ranch outside Ferndale by her parents George and Bertha Hackett (McAllister). She then went on to marry Harold Hall Walker in 1950; they had two children, Danny H. Walker and Michelle Lynn Walker, whom they raised in Mckinleyville, California.Patsy graduated from Ferndale High School in 1947. She attended Humboldt State for two years, for secretarial school. She then worked as the school secretary at Dow’s Prairie in the 1970s after her husband’s passing. She never forgot her farming roots though as she loved sheep from a young age and into her adult life; she was the first female sheep shearer in Humboldt County. She considered herself a tomboy who loved to play outside, and always opted for trousers over dresses, when given the choice.Patsy was very independent, and a breast cancer survivor. She crafted beautiful quilts, tended to her garden and read books from the local library. The table beside the sofa always had a stack of books, as well as the weekly crossword that she was working through. She never missed the evening news, followed byand. She took pride in her home, her yard and personal appearance, always preferring a fresh perm and coat of Lancôme lipstick. For years, she could be seen running errands in her beloved black Honda Civic, and meeting her friends at Denny’s for breakfast every Friday. She loved Eggo waffles and black coffee, just as much as fish and chips from Seascape in Trinidad.Patsy was a caring mother and grandmother. She was always there to watch her grandchildren, who fondly referred to her as Gma. She was close with her daughter Michelle, even from afar in Colorado — through weekly phone calls, and later in life, when Michelle moved in to help take care of her. Patsy also took the trip of a lifetime with her daughter Michelle in 2000, staying in Bath, and visiting the English countryside. Meanwhile, her son Danny was always nearby in Humboldt and could often be found snoozing in front of Patsy’s much-loved woodstove.The real loves of her life though were her kitties; when the black cat that she called Baby eventually passed, she was very upset. Michelle thankfully brought home two new sweet kittens when she moved in, and Baby the second was a happy distraction. She never failed to ask how the kitties were doing.Pat is survived by her daughter Michelle, granddaughter Cassandra Walker; brother and sisters George Hackett (Fortuna), Charlotte Michel and Jeannette Leonardo (Ferndale). She is preceded in death by her husband, her son, her sister Lorene R. Tipple, and her parents. Pat’s family and friends will celebrate her life privately in the coming days. The family would also like to mention their gratitude to Visiting Angels and Hospice of Humboldt, who helped care for Pat in recent years. Donations in her honor can be made to Food for People in Eureka.