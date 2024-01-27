Richard Alan Wolski: 1947-2024

Obituaries

click to enlarge Richard Alan Wolski, July 7, 1947, to Jan. 9, 2024.
  • Richard Alan Wolski, July 7, 1947, to Jan. 9, 2024.


It is with aching hearts that we announce the death of Alan Wolski, beloved husband and devoted father to two daughters and a granddaughter. Al was born to Edward and Mildred Wolski in Chicago on July 7, 1947, and he always thought of seven as his lucky number. He was a lover of music, nature, night skies, his cats and most of all, his family. He was a life-long searcher for truth, as seen through his extensive readings from world religions and literature. He had fond memories as a kid exploring the woods and lakes of Wisconsin with his sister, then later, with more siblings on Washington Island, Wisconsin. His love of adventure led him to travels around the world, from living abroad in the Virgin Islands to backpacking in Peru. He instilled that love in his daughters, who also ended up living abroad and visiting many countries.


Friends were also central to his life. Al had his jazz, blues and reggae buddies, softball team, camping companions, and long-time high school and college friends. He was known as both a storyteller and a collector of jokes and LPs. Al enjoyed giving back to the community he loved, through volunteering at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center and the Arcata Library, as well as at many community Thanksgiving dinners and the like.

Al was a renowned gardener, often inspiring passersby to inquire how he grew such beautiful flowers. He turned his backyard into a vibrant ecosystem in the middle of town, with thriving tree frog and hummingbird populations. He shared his aptitude for gardening with his clients for more than 30 years, helping restore landscapes across Humboldt as “The Garden Sitter.”

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Madej, daughter Tamara (Jeremy), daughter Angie (Gabriel), and granddaughter Juniper, as well as his siblings Diana (Frank), Mike (Peg), Chris and Bill (Toni) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned for a sunnier time in the future. Donations in his memory can be made to Friends of the Arcata Marsh or Friends of the Arcata Library.
