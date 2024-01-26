Richard Christopher Quigley, known lovingly as Rich, passed away in his home on Dec. 23, 2023. He was surrounded by the love of his life and ex-wife, Sheri Johnson, his two daughters, Jessica and Richelle, and his sister-in-law and long time friend Cyndi, who introduced him to Sheri.

Rich was born Dec. 20, 1957, to Marion and Patricia Quigley in Sacramento, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Brian Quigley, his sister and brother in law, Theresa and Alan Ector, and his sister, Suzanne “Suzi” Holmberg.

Most of his life’s work was in wood working which he learned alongside his granddad Quigley and continued into his adult life, opening a business in Turlock, California, with his brother Dennis Quigley. When he and Sheri moved to Humboldt County in 1990, he went to work for Dennis Delbiaggio doing construction. Some years later, he left and went to work for the city of Eureka in the Parks Department as a supervisor. He never strayed far from his wood working and was highly skilled in finish work. He went back to work for Delbiaggio Construction (DCI) off and on, until a few years ago, when he decided to enter a more formal retirement. During his retirement, he continued to work on projects for friends and family and was introduced to Mike and Gina Werner, where he started many more projects at their home, in San Francisco and at “The Ranch.” Rich was always the foreman on the job, not because he liked to be the boss but because he had an incredible eye for detail and was committed to leaving things more beautiful than he found them — this was his philosophy in life. No matter the job; a nature walk, building a home from the ground up, raising kids, going through life. If you left things nicer than you found them, you did a job well done.

Anyone who knew Rich knows that his pride and joy lived within his time with his family, his Assyrian heritage, wood working, time in nature and listening to oldies. He spent many years with his family in Zephyr Cove and Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed cruising his mustang through The Avenue of the Giants and you could always find him singing with a smile on his face. If you stopped by his house, or met him on a cruise, you’d most likely find him barefoot, oldies blaring with a joint ready to smoke. He was a kind and gentle man who was born as the sixth child out of eight, sandwiched between four sisters, had two daughters and four granddaughters. He often was asked if he wished he had a son, or grandson, to which he would promptly respond, “Why?” He was always proud to be a quiet and sensitive soul surrounded by strong women. He didn’t diminish who we were or discourage us, instead he was always the ultimate hype man — we could do anything in his eyes and he taught us as much as he could so we would feel confident moving through life on our own. He leaves a large void in the hearts of those he loves and who love him.

Rich is survived by his daughters, Jessica Clower and Richelle Quigley, his granddaughters, Maddyson and Delylah Aubrey, and Emery and Lennon Clower. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis Quigley (Eva) and Kevin Quigley, his sisters Mary Grace Quigley and Tricia Rojas, along with numerous nieces and nephews, his ex wife, Sheri Johnson, and his sister in law Cyndi Morgan Smurr.

A celebration of Rich’s life will be planned at a later date. Until we can meet together to celebrate Rich, put on an oldies station, kick off your shoes, go for a drive or just sing in your house. Always rememb to leave things better than you found them and that kindness is free and never wasted. We love you forever, Dad, and we will see you in the sunrise.

A special thanks to Bill Hunter who was his primary care physician. Bill saw him through years of good health and through the last year of his life. He met Rich with kindness, curiosity and compassionate care at every opportunity he had. We would also like to thank Hannah who was Rich’s Hospice nurse. Hannah knew and respected his wishes to have minimal involvement outside of his family, she always encouraged us as his caregivers and asked if she could offer help or suggestions for new ways to make him comfortable and never requested he do anything he did not want to do. Rich was grateful for the care he received locally in this beautiful rural healthcare community that often doesn’t get the appreciation it deserves. We are grateful to have had such amazing advocates for him in his journey the last year.