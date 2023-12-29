Barbara Deanna Wayland: 1954-2023

click to enlarge Barbara Deanna Wayland, Dec. 27, 1954, to Nov. 15, 2023.

Barbara passed away at home in McKinleyville, California, on Nov. 15, 2023 at the age of 68. She was born to Robert and Phyllis Wayland in Pasadena, California, on Dec. 27, 1954.Barbara grew up in sunny Southern California (Fullerton), as one of five children. She loved the sun, always sporting a dark tan due to all of her outdoor adventures. Barbara loved playing sports. Organized, or with siblings or neighborhood kids, she could be found throwing and catching a ball, depending on what season it was. Her parents were her biggest fans. Attending her every softball game, and cheering her on. Loudly. Barbara loved the LA Dodgers and Rams. She even received a full Rams uniform, pads, helmet and all, one very merry Christmas. She loved to collect sports cards and had quite a collection. Her most valuable cards were either lost in the spokes of her bicycle, or cut up to change the team name if the player got traded. Barbara moved to Humboldt County in 1976 to play softball for Humboldt State University and made it her forever home.Barbara graduated from Rosary High School in Fullerton in 1973. She went on to attend Fullerton College and HSU and played basketball and softball for Fullerton College and softball for HSU. She then studied at Mt. San Antonio College for her respiratory therapy license.Barbara worked as a medical professional all of her adult life. She was a respiratory therapist for many years, a transcriptionist and a pathology technician. She was a hard-working, efficient, prompt and loyal employee, and worked for various doctors and hospitals in the area. But most of all she was well-liked and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved making her coworkers laugh.Barbara’s passion was her cats. Many lucky cats got loved and nurtured over the years by Barbara. She also took care of a feral colony of cats in Arcata for over 20 years; tending to them every day. She also drew many strays to her doorstep because they knew they had a friend. Many organizations fostering and adopting out cats were blessed by her empathy and generosity. She corresponded with cat lovers far and wide about her cat stories. Barbara set up cameras in her home so she could record their shenanigans and check on them if she wasn’t home. She loved her kitties.Barbara loved to ride her bike and in later years, walk, every day. Her day wasn’t complete unless she had her exercise. Even rainy or inclement weather was no deterrent.Barbara wasn’t an avid traveler but had a bucket list that included visiting every baseball park in the Major Leagues. While she didn’t get to all of them, she got to most. She particularly loved Fenway Park, the old Yankee Stadium, Camden Yards, Coors Field, and of course, Dodger Stadium.Barbara was an avid reader. Even as a young child she had at least two or three books going at once. If she wasn’t reading for relaxation, she listened to music, often with at least one cat in her lap. A good book, a good song, and a warm kitty were her joys.Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wayland, her mother, Phyllis Wayland, and her sisters, Sandy Jackson and Carol Barr. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Wayland, and her spouse, Karen Trone, her brother, Steve Wayland, her daughter, Jamie Myer, and her son, Bradley Myer.Barbara enjoyed many friendships throughout her life. None longer or more special than Anne Franklin, Stephanie Haines, Ilona Bruneau and Sheri Myer.A private scattering of her ashes will take place on a later date.Please consider making a donation to one of our local animal shelters in her name. Barbara loved and was dedicated to her cats.Sequoia Humane Society6073 Loma Ave.Eureka, CA 95503Miranda’s Rescue1603 Sandy Prairie RoadFortuna, CA 95540