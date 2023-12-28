Obituaries

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Louis Thomas 'Pete' Pietrok: 1930-2023

Posted By on Thu, Dec 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Louis Thomas 'Pete' Pietrok, March 13, 1930, to Nov. 19, 2023.
  • Louis Thomas 'Pete' Pietrok, March 13, 1930, to Nov. 19, 2023.
Louis Thomas “Pete” Pietrok passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 93 in his home in Ferndale, California. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and brother, as well as a steadfast friend.

Born in Linn County, Oregon, on March 13, 1930, Louis’ childhood was typical of someone who grew up in rural America during the Depression. He enjoyed sharing stories of his childhood adventures including berry picking, working on farms and spending time with his seven siblings. Louis married the love of his life, Lois Seeger, on Feb. 25, 1952. The couple moved from Oregon to Humboldt County, in the early 1950s to live near Lois’ sister and her husband. While he worked for several logging companies — the last of which being Chambers Logging — as a skilled faller, Louis and Lois lived throughout the county, including Dinsmore, Carlotta, Petrolia, Fortuna and Bridgeville. In 1966, the Pietroks moved to Ferndale, eventually settling in their home on “Frog Alley” where they raised their six children and spent the remainder of their lives.

Louis loved the outdoors and his family. In his later years, he spent hours sitting in a lawn chair near his garden, wearing his straw hat, where he grew all kinds of produce, from asparagus to kohlrabi and beautiful flowers. An avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed time in Bear River and on the Jetty. Louis knew most of the woods in the county well and never needed a compass to get his bearings. He was a talented cook, relishing in feeding his family and friends with fresh and smoked fish, salami hung from his garage rafters, fried zucchini from his garden or his famous desserts like apple pie, “haystack” Christmas candy and oatmeal-raisin cookies (which he always stirred by hand). He treasured friends and family and loved having a house full of guests — and he couldn’t resist teasing any youngsters around. He often wore a smile on his face and had a twinkle in his eye.

Louis was a jokester: always ready with a pun, armed to set off a firecracker on his patio, or hide people’s things when they weren’t looking.

Also an accomplished woodworker, Louis built beautiful, hand-crafted items like cutting boards, step stools for his grandchildren and masterful pieces of furniture. He took pride in his well-equipped "shop" in his backyard.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Lois Pietrok; his daughters, Sue Lyons and Cindy Goldsby (and husband, Bret Goldsby); his parents, Phillip and Anna Pietrok and his siblings, Clarence Pietrok, Mary Lecher, Louise Pietrok (his twin) and Frances Hendricks.

Louis is survived by his sisters, Teresa Pietrok, Helen Usselman and Regina Schwarz; his children, Michael Pietrok (Tracie), Julie Mechling (Larry), Peter Pietrok (Angela) and Ron Pietrok (Holly), as well as 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A service was held earlier this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ferndale Museum.
