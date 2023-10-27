Christopher Gurin: 1952-2023

click to enlarge Christopher George Gurin, Nov. 26, 1952, to Aug. 24, 2023.

Christopher George Gurin was born in Pontiac, Michigan, Nov. 26, 1952, and died in Eureka on Aug. 24, 2023. Chris lived in Michigan until a teenager, and after the death of his father, he, his mother and sister Cynthia moved to Florida. He graduated from high school in Florida and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Army. He was trained as a corpsman and was eventually stationed at Letterman Hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco. Chris developed a love for San Francisco and visited there often throughout his life. While still in the Army, Chris traveled throughout Northern California, loved what he saw in Humboldt County, and decided to move there after his tour of duty ended. Trained as an LVN, Chris was hired at St Joseph's Hospital, and simultaneously enrolled at Humboldt State University eventually earning a BA in geography and getting a teaching credential. However he never worked as a teacher, he obtained an RN license by challenging the state boards. He worked at St. Joseph his entire career.

Chris met his wife, Suzanne Flynn, (also a nurse) at St Joseph's, where they worked together. Their daughter Catherine was born in 1983.

Chris was man with a curious mind, sharp intellect and wide range of knowledge and interests. His libertarian passion and gentle nature made him a thought provoking and dear friend. He loved riding motorcycles and frequently took long trips, often with friends, but also on his own. He was an avid hunter with both rifle and bow, and routinely brought home game. Chris was an insatiable sci-fi reader, feeding his friends with the latest and best books he could find. Later in life he developed an interest in anime that he frequently shared. Chris loved being with his friends and family but was equally content, curled up at home with a good book. Chris appreciated fine art. He had an impressive and eclectic collection of art covering all the walls of his house. He loved all kinds of music. As well as art, he had an extensive collection of vinyl records and CDs that he enjoyed sharing with his friends. He volunteered at KHSU radio at Humboldt State, hosting his own radio shows , including the Frank Zappa radio hour, and blues and jazz shows.

He is pre-deceased by his parents and former wife Suzanne. He is survived by his daughter Catherine, sister Cynthia Poplawski, special cousin Kathy Gurin, many more relatives in the Midwest, and friends far and wide.