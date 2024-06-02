Obituaries

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Community

Marcy Foster: 1948-2024

Posted By on Sun, Jun 2, 2024 at 7:30 AM

Marcy Foster, 1948 to 2024.
  Marcy Foster, 1948 to 2024.


Our fun-loving, creative, and heart-felt friend Marcy Foster passed on May 13, 2024, surrounded by loved ones in her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Marcy moved to Humboldt County in 1980 and as a single-mother put herself through Humboldt State College for her BA in Social Work and received her Masters of Social Work degree in 1991 from Sacramento State College. She worked for local nonprofits before landing a position at College of the Redwoods (CR) as an EOPS counselor. Marcy had a positive impact on countless students at CR. She was a beloved counselor and innovative in her approach. She was instrumental in creating a special support program for former foster youth and the formerly incarcerated. She retired in 2016 after 20 years.

Her greatest passions were gardening and creating art of all kinds. Her home garden is a mix of random pieces of art and flowering plants. She enjoyed woodworking, pottery, glass-blowing, mosaics, felting, crocheting and watercolor paints. It was an adventure for her to shop garage sales to see what treasures she could bring home to renovate. She enjoyed traveling to warm places such as Belize and Maui to snorkel with turtles and exotic fish. Most of all, she treasured her dog companions over the last 50 years, leaving behind sweet Maisey.

She has a wide circle of friends who will miss her humor and listening skills. She is survived by her brother, Jon Foster (Colleen), niece Karin Dix (Eric), nephew Chris Foster (Evangelic), her son Ron Diltz (Julie) and granddaughter Dyanna Diltz. Marcy was blessed to have a very special relationship with Travis Arnold, who became a loving kinship son and friend to her over the last 12 years.

Please consider donating to a local animal rescue foundation (cafanimals.org/animal-rescues). A Celebration of Life will be held TBD.
