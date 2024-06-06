Journal Named Finalist for State, National Awards

The North Coast Journal
has been named a finalist in eight categories in the 2023 statewide California Journalism Awards, as well one category in the national Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards.
The California Journalism Awards are bestowed annually by the California Newspaper Association, which was founded in 1888 and has more than 500 member papers throughout the state. The awards contest is judged by volunteers from member newspapers’ newsrooms, with the top five submissions receiving honors and the winner announced at an event next month.
The Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, meanwhile, have been held annually since 1996, with judging done by a “a panel of distinguished industry experts and academics” who evaluate each submission’s “journalistic integrity, originality, impact and contribution.”
The Journal
’s submissions receiving recognition this year reflect the hard work of not just the editorial and design teams that produced them, but the entire North Coast Journal Inc., which works daily to put out two weekly newspapers and a variety of special publications. The honors also reflect the support of Journal
readers and advertisers, who enable all we do.
With all that said, here’s a look at finalist submissions that will be in the running for top honors next month.
California Journalism Awards
Coverage of Local Government — Digital Editor Kimberly Wear’s “‘A Symbolic Gesture,’
” detailing the unprecedented legal and constitutional questions surrounding Arcata’s Measure M, which sought to put the Earth flag atop all others on city property.
A&E Coverage — Arts and Features Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill’s “Drag for the Next Generation
,” an exploration of the purpose and power of all-ages drag shows as they continued in the face of local and national backlash.
Community Calendar — Calendar Editor Kali Cozyris’ weekly eight-day calendar of local events, which spotlights a few while offering the most comprehensive local listings in Humboldt (and possibly the state).
Profile Story — News Editor Thadeus Greenson’s story “‘When the Lord Restored Our Fortunes
,’” a profile detailing the mission, capture and liberation of Jeffery Woodke, a local missionary who was kidnapped and held hostage in Western Africa for six years, five months and five days.
Writing — Cahill’s editorial “Lessons of a Drag Hag
” explaining the way drag has changed her perspective on life and community, teaching her “how to love your community harder than anyone can hate it.”
General Excellence — The Journal
was named a finalist in this category based on its performance in other judging categories, as well as its complete issues from Jan. 12
and Jan. 19
, 2023.
Environmental Reporting — Greenson’s “Undamming (and Restoring) the Klamath
,” explaining the nuts and bolts of the largest dam removal project in United States history, as well as plans to restore the Klamath River basin to its natural state.
Informational Graphic — Production Manager Holly Harvey’s map
depicting California prison case reviews under a pilot prosecutor-led resentencing program, and how Humboldt County’s three cases reviewed out of a possible 393 at the time fell far behind the programs’ other eight counties.
Association of Alternative News Media
Investigative Reporting — News editor Thadeus’ Greenson’s “The Soeth Files
,” which used internal affairs investigative reports, video footage obtained through a public records lawsuit and witness accounts to detail a local deputy’s track record of questionable uses of force and misleading statements. This story has already received a Free Speech and Open Government Award from the First Amendment Coalition, as well as a James Madison Freedom of Information Award from the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.