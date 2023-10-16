Paul “Pablo” George: 1948-2023

click to enlarge Paul “Pablo” George, 1948 to Sept. 18, 2023.

Paul George passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer, a few days after celebrating his 75th birthday surrounded by family.

Born in 1948, Paul grew up in Pasadena, California, with his parents and four siblings. A surfer and two-sport athlete in high school (football and baseball), Paul left Pasadena at the age of 17 and moved to Humboldt County, where he met the love of his life, Libby, and raised two sons, Hudson and Maxwell. Paul coached his boys growing up and continued to be their biggest fan in life. He often said his proudest accomplishment was raising two sons who didn’t turn out to be “jerks” (not his exact word).

Paul and his father-in-law, Marlan Stover, founded SG Builders together, “Big since ‘76.” Their second catch phrase was, “Driving nails and riding the planet.” Paul was known for his amazing craftsmanship and attention to detail in his work as a contractor, and he spent the majority of his career working time and time again for a group of loyal customers he valued tremendously. Paul always had a love of music and played in such notable local bands as Uncle Sam Cereal, The Dry Creek Boys, Mervin Revere and the Waddington Rebels, Robbin’ Pablo, and Undone. Based on these accolades, he would often tell his boys that he was the hippest dude they were ever going to meet. And he was right. Paul thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, and he spent as much time as possible with his many good friends at Beau Pre Golf Course in McKinleyville. His second proudest accomplishment may have been the short time he was a single digit handicap.

Paul will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and band mate. He will also be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor and many aphorisms, such as, “If you want to run with the big dogs, you got to get off the porch.” Paul is survived by his wife Libby, his eldest son Hudson (wife Sarah, sons Evan and Jacob), youngest son Maxwell (wife Kathy, son William), his siblings David (Cherry) , Jamie, Donna (Louis) and Bruce (Trish), his in-laws Tommy (Kathy), Judy, Laya (Richard) and Alene (Ron) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Paul. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.