Stephen Edward Traverse: 1949-2023

Stephen Edward Traverse passed away Oct. 6, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ where he resided for 24 years. He was born on Oct. 26, 1949, to Edward F. and Elizabeth A.Traverse in Oakland, CA. He was born in the same hospital where his mother graduated from the nursing training program. He grew up in Eureka, CA, (graduating from St. Bernard's Elementary School) and in San Jose, CA (graduating from Bellarmine College Preparatory Jesuit all-boys school).Stephen began his academic career at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) where he earned his BA in 1970, and his MA degree (1971) in classics and classical languages, literatures, and linguistics. He graduated magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He continued his advanced education by simultaneously earning a Ph.D. in 1980, also in classics, from Massey College at the University of Toronto, where he was a junior fellow, and a JD degree from the University of California, Hastings School of Law, where he was articles editor of the Hastings Constitutional Law Quarterly. He began his law practice in Los Angeles, and in 1999 moved with his wife and son to Scottsdale, AZ. During his law career, Stephen practiced in the areas of Litigation, Real Estate, and Corporate law. Following his retirement in 2014, Stephen enjoyed his position at Paradise Valley Community College as an Adjunct Professor of Latin and Humanities.Stephen was married in 1986 to Lynne Traverse, and has one son, Christopher. Stephen and Lynne divorced in 2015 but remained close friends. Christopher Traverse holds a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering, and is married to Sophia Lu. They reside in the Bay Area of California, and are expecting their first child in December. Stephen is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Smith, brother Martin Traverse, and sister Susan Traverse. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Traverse and his brother Richard K.Traverse. Richard is survived by his wife Betsy and sons, Nathan and Matthew.Stephen was an avid and excellent pianist, and played piano from the age of 6 until 2013, when he was forced to retire from active music performance due to health reasons. He enjoyed reading and continued to study classical literature throughout his life.A funeral mass will be held on Nov. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Bernards Church, 615 H. St., Eureka, CA, with an open house directly following the mass at a family member's house. All friends and former schoolmates are welcome to attend. Contact (707) 298-3225 for directions to the open house.Donations in memory of Stephen E. Traverse may be made to Bellarmine College Preparatory school and/or the Histiocytosis Association of America.