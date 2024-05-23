EPD: Cause of Fatal I Street Crash Under Investigation

The Eureka Police Department's investigation into a multiple-car crash on I Street yesterday that left a pedestrian dead and multiple people hospitalized remains ongoing, the department announced this afternoon.
According to a press release, EPD responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision at around 1:45 p.m. yesterday in the 900 block of I Street, which was followed moments later by multiple reports of multiple collisions on I Street near Seventh Street.
A 66-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and several people from involved vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release states. The accident is being investigated by EPD's Major Injury/Fatal Traffic Investigation Team, with help from department detectives and evidence technicians.
According to the release, the cause of the crashes remains unclear, saying only that "it appeared a vehicles was traveling north on I Street, collided with the pedestrian in the roadway near Ninth Street, continued traveling north, collided with additional vehicles near Seventh Street, and then collided into a building."
Police are withholding the pedestrian's name until the Humboldt County Coroner's office notifies his family of his death. EPD asks anyone with information about the crash to call (707) 441-4300.
Find the full press release here
.