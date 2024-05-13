Sheriff's Office IDs Deputy Who Shot Suspect

Case Number: 202401627 Subject: Officer Involved Shooting – Update



Update for Officer Involved Shooting on 04/25/2024, in the Cutten area of Eureka.



The Humboldt County Sheriff Deputy involved in the April 25, 2024 officer involved shooting is Lieutenant Conan Moore. Lieutenant Moore has over fifteen years of law enforcement service with the Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Moore remains on paid leave.



On April 27, 2024, suspect Kevin Jeffrey Burks (DOB 06/30/1991) succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the critical incident. A forensic autopsy has been performed and Burk’s immediate cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest.



Immediately after the incident occurred, the involved 75-year-old female victim was transported to an out of the area hospital for treatment. She has since been released to the care of a rehabilitation facility where she is undergoing continued treatment.



This case is still under investigation by the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.



