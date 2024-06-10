A New Season and New Conference for the Crabs

Returning for his third year with the team, McKinleyville’s own Cameron Saso started on the mound. Pitching on opening night, in front of family and friends at the ballpark he grew up going to, Saso threw five shutout innings and picked up the first win of the summer. He did it in front of a crowd full of kids like he used to be. How can you not be romantic about baseball?
And
with that, the 80th season was underway. The Crabs, who usually play
independently and host a variety of teams from California, Oregon and
Washington are now a part of the Pacific Empire Conference and will participate
in conference play with hopes of winning a championship this summer. They will
be taking on the Lincoln Potters, the Medford Rogues, the West Coast Kings, the
Healdsburg Prune Packers, and the Solano Mudcats. When asked about the new
schedule, pitching coach Eric Giacone, who returns for his 11th season, acknowledged
it would present some new challenges. “I think it will be more competitive, for
sure. We used to have a series or two in a row with competitive teams, then a
few where we’d cruise — that won’t be the case this summer. I see Healdsburg
and Medford are off to great starts. Once we get into conference play, it
should be a grind every night.”
The
Crabs will still host a robust home schedule, which was a concern for locals
who are used to the slates of the past, but there will be a couple roadtrips.
This just means fewer off days and the inevitable dog days of summer for a team
full of players who have already played a full college season. After getting
through what is always a whirlwind first week, head coach Robin Guiver is ready
to settle in and get in the swing of the summer. “With the college playoffs wrapping
up, we still have four or five guys that will be joining the team in the coming
weeks to get us to full strength. We have a couple of arms that will really add
depth and round out our pitching staff, which will be great because we are not
going to have a lot days off. We are still piecing things together, trying to
define roles and really just settle in. Guys are learning about the town, where
to get groceries, food, new weather, learn each other, so that’s all just part
of the first week.”
Giacone
echoed his head coach’s sentiments, saying, “It’s just about the guys settling
in and coming together.”
The
first few games were a mixed bag for the Crabs and, after dropping Friday’s
series opener to the Fresno A’s 6-2, they found themselves sitting at 3-2 to
start the season with two pivotal and tone setting games remaining in the
weekend. On Saturday night, the bats would come alive. The Crabs put up 11 runs
on 13 hits behind early season offensive stand-out Javier Felix. Felix, who
already has a bit of a blue collar cult following for sporting one farming
glove instead of batting gloves, further endeared himself to the Crabs’
faithful with a three-hit, five-RBI performance that featured his second homerun
of the summer. Troy Harding added three hits and four RBIs to pace the good
guys and provide more than enough insurance for starting pitcher Caleb Ruiz,
who would dominate for six frames, allowing one run and striking out eight.
Hayden Bode took the ball from there striking out five, while allowing just one
run over three innings of relief.
The
bullpen has been a big bright spot early on and will likely be leaned upon this
summer with the new schedule and format. With players coming to the Crabs after
a full season already, fatigue and player safety are factors, especially with
pitchers. “Priorities 1, 2 and 3 with me are getting players home and back to
their schools healthy and ready to go for next season,” said Giacone. “But I
think we have a lot of great depth, and we still have a few showing up. Our
bullpen has been great and, besides an inning or two, so have the
starters.”
Sunday’s
action would not disappoint. Near perfect weather and a large crowd sprinkled with
fairy dust from the Fairy Festival on the plaza would pave the way for another
offensive explosion from the Crabs. Javier Felix continued his hot start with two
more hits and an RBI. Billy Ham had two hits, including a double and two RBIs,
and sweet-swinging lefty Trent Keys got on the board with his first homerun of
the summer. Starting pitcher Nolan Long would do what all good starters do; after
giving up a run and dodging some bullets in the first two frames, Long settled
in and got better as he went, carving up the Fresno lineup while striking out six
batters over five solid innings. The southpaw picked up his second win of the
summer following last week’s win against Seals Baseball, in which he gave up one
run over five innings while striking out seven. He’s dealing, folks.
The
Crabbies are back in action Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 12 (Cowbell
Day), this week against Berkovich Honor, before starting a weekend set with the
Novato Knicks. All game times are at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of the
Sunday, June 16 (Tie-Dye Day), day game, which will start at 12:30 p.m. The
Crabs hit the road after that, so make sure to get out to the yard this week.
Heckle
of the Week:
To
a curly-haired opposing pitcher: “You look like a poodle,” and, “You look like
you wear cargo shorts.”
To
No. 5 on the Fresno A’s n second base: “Five, your fly is down!” and, “Made you
look Five!”
Welcome
back and go Crabs, go.