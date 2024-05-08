Man Shot by Deputy Last Month Dies

Kevin Jeffrey Burks, the 32-year-old man shot
by a Humboldt County Sheriff's deputy on April 25 in Cutten, died Friday, May 3, the Sheriff's Office announced today.
Burks, who is alleged to have shot and injured a 75-year-old woman on Fern Street before police were called to the scene, was transported to a local hospital for treatment from the scene. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responding to a report of the initial shooting spotted Burks heading west toward Walnut Avenue and contacted him at gunpoint. He then reportedly fled into a nearby residence and emerged a short time later "pointing a firearm in the direction of the deputies," according to the press release. According to a press release issued the day of the shooting, Burk "refused commands" and was shot by a deputy.
The case remains under investigation by the multi-agency Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team and more information will be released after a forensic autopsy is performed, which is anticipated by the end of the week.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the shootings to call it at (707) 445-7251 or its crime tip line at (707) 268-2539.
See the full release copied below:
Media Release
Date: 5/6/2024 Prepared by: Lieutenant K. Holt
Case Number: 202401627 Subject: Officer Involved Shooting - Update
Update for Officer Involved Shooting on 04/25/2024, in the Cutten area of Eureka.
On 05/03/2024 at approximately 1520 hours, Kevin Jeffrey Burks (DOB 06/30/1991) succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the critical incident which occurred on 04/25/2024 in the Cutten area of Eureka. More information will be made available once a forensic autopsy is completed, which is anticipated to occur by the end of this week.
This case is still under investigation by the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).
Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
