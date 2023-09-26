News

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Community / Emergency

CHP Officer, Suspect in Fatal Hoopa Police Shooting Identified

Posted By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office today identified Neil Johnson as the CHP officer who fatally shot a suspect in Hoopa on Sept. 17 and identified the man killed as William Burrell Nelson, 43.

An autopsy determined Nelson’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the news release, the California Department of Justice is leading the shooting investigation.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the CA DOJ will submit its findings to Attorney General Rob Bonta for a determination,” the release states. “To protect the integrity of this investigation, no additional information will be released until this has been completed.”

In a previous release, the sheriff's office said the incident began unfolding around 7:30 a.m., when Johnson and a deputy saw a silver Jetta with several vehicle code violations, including a broken windshield, while monitoring traffic near the 12700 block of State Route 96, south of Legion Way.

When Johnson attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield, according to the previously released information, resulting in a short pursuit to Mesket Lane, where the Jetta stopped at a turnout. Nelson was then reported to have fled down a trail into a nearby residential and wooded area with Johnson in pursuit, which ended in a “violent confrontation” between the two around Alameda Way.

“An officer involved shooting followed and the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, succumbing to his injuries on scene,” a Sept. 18 release stated. “The officer sustained serious head injuries and a bite wound as a result of the confrontation and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Read previous coverage here.

Find the full HCSO update below:
On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, an officer involved shooting occurred in Hoopa involving the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) is leading this investigation pursuant to California Assembly Bill 1506. This incident update (#3) is to provide additional information regarding this investigation.

In alignment with the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team’s (CIRT) transparency protocol, this update provides the name of the California Highway Patrol officer involved, the name of the decedent and autopsy result.

California Highway Patrol Officer: Neil Johnson, Willow Creek Resident Post Officer

Decedent: William Burrell Nelson, age 43, of Hoopa, CA.

Cause of death: Gunshot wound to the chest.

Upon completion of the investigation, the CA DOJ will submit its findings to Attorney General Rob Bonta for a determination.

To protect the integrity of this investigation, no additional information will be released until this has been completed.

For questions related to this investigation, please contact the California Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs at 202-514-2007.
