CHP Officer, Suspect in Fatal Hoopa Police Shooting Identified

On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, an officer involved shooting occurred in Hoopa involving the California Highway Patrol (CHP).



The California Department of Justice (DOJ) is leading this investigation pursuant to California Assembly Bill 1506. This incident update (#3) is to provide additional information regarding this investigation.



In alignment with the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team’s (CIRT) transparency protocol, this update provides the name of the California Highway Patrol officer involved, the name of the decedent and autopsy result.



California Highway Patrol Officer: Neil Johnson, Willow Creek Resident Post Officer



Decedent: William Burrell Nelson, age 43, of Hoopa, CA.



Cause of death: Gunshot wound to the chest.



Upon completion of the investigation, the CA DOJ will submit its findings to Attorney General Rob Bonta for a determination.



To protect the integrity of this investigation, no additional information will be released until this has been completed.



For questions related to this investigation, please contact the California Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs at 202-514-2007.