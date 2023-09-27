Suspect in Fatal Eureka Stabbing Surrenders

A woman named as the suspect in the fatal Aug. 2 stabbing of her roommate at a residence on the 100 block of W. Sonoma Street turned herself in today, according to the Eureka Police Department.



A news release states Eureka resident Destinee Grace Rhamy, 20 — who had been wanted in connection with the death of 27-year old Holland Elbik — surrendered to the Humboldt County jail and was held on a $750,000 bond after being booked on an arrest warrant for murder.



According to a Sept. 20 news release that named Rhamy as a suspect, EPD officers responded to the W. Sonoma Street residence after receiving a 911 call reporting a physical fight at that location and found Elbik inside suffering from “medical distress.”



“Officers and medical personnel from Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance attempted lifesaving measures, unfortunately, Elbik died at the hospital,” the release stated. “Officers determined she had sustained multiple injuries as a result of a physical altercation between Elbik, a roommate, Destinee Rhamy, and a male friend of Rhamy. The EPD has conducted an in-depth investigation of the incident and has determined Holland Elbik was stabbed to death during the altercation.”