Missing Woman's Remains Recovered After Defendant Tells Investigators Location in Plea Deal

On May 2, 2023, defendant Jason Miller, age 42, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the April 15, 2021, killing of Kiera Foley, age 32, in Eureka.



The defendant also pled guilty to assault with a firearm on a second victim, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on a third victim.



After entering his plea, the defendant met with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Criminal Investigations Division to provide information about the location of Ms. Foley’s remains. In collaboration with the Eureka Police Department, operations were conducted to recover Ms. Foley’s remains at a location on the outskirts of Eureka. The recovery was completed on May 10.



Ms. Foley’s family has been notified and will soon be provided with the opportunity to lay her to rest.



The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office would like to give thanks and recognition to our local Humboldt County K-9 search and rescue dog teams; the Cal Poly Humboldt Anthropology Department; the CA Department of Justice; and the Eureka Police Department, for their assistance with this recovery.



On August 24, Miller is expected to be sentenced, pursuant to agreement, to serve 25 years in prison.

The body of a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since April of 2021 was recovered earlier this month from a site on the "outskirts of Eureka" after the man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for her death directed investigators to the location as part of a plea agreement, according to the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office.Jason Miller, 42, is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison on Aug. 24, a news release states.Kiera Lynn Foley was last seen in the Eureka area with her black and brown long-haired Chihuahua named "Bubbles." According to media reports, witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing that Miller, who was arrested in December of 2021 on suspicion of Foley's murder while already in custody on unrelated charges, also killed her dog.The district attorney's office release states Foley's family has been notified and "will soon be provided with the opportunity to lay her to rest."Humboldt County K-9 search and rescue dog teams, the Cal Poly Humboldt Anthropology Department, the California Department of Justice and the Eureka Police Department assisted in the recovery.