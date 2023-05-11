Arcata Man Arrested on Child Rape Allegations

click to enlarge HCSO

Lucas William Russell

In late February of this year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division received information regarding an adult male suspected of sexually assaulting two (2) juvenile females who were ages nine (9) and ten (10) at the time of the incident. The male was not a family member but was known to the female juveniles.



During the course of the investigation, with the assistance of the Humboldt County Child Abuse Services Team (C.A.S.T.), the suspect was identified as Lucas William Russell, age 21 of Arcata.



On 5/11/2023 at about 10:00 a.m., Investigators with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division served a Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant at a residence in the 11000 block of West End Rd. in Arcata. Based upon statements and evidence located during service of the Search Warrant, Investigators confirmed that Russell had assaulted the two (2) minor juveniles.



Russell was arrested without incident and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on felony charges of Sexual Intercourse with a Minor Age 10 or Younger – 2 counts (PC 288.7(a)), False Imprisonment (PC 236), and Dissuading a Witness/Victim by Implied/Threatened Force or Violence (PC 136.1 (c)(1)).



The case is being submitted to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Russell’s bail has been set at $1,500.000.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

