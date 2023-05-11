McKinleyville Man Arrested in Child Pornography Case

Possession of Child Pornography Arrest



In late March of this year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a subject in the Humboldt County area suspected of possessing more than 50 images depicting child pornography.



Through a lengthy investigation, the suspect was identified as Brandon Markus Allen Sampanes, age 31, of McKinleyville. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Sampanes was in possession of additional images and videos depicting child pornography.



On May 11, 2023, at about 7:00 a.m., Investigators with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division served a Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Killdeer Rd. in McKinleyville. Sampanes was arrested without incident. Based upon statements and evidence located during service of the Search Warrant, Investigators confirmed that Sampanes was the person in possession of the child pornography.



Sampanes was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on felony charges of Possession of Child Pornography (PC 311.11(c)(1)). The case is being submitted to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.



