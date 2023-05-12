Local Student Wins Congressional Art Contest

When Trinity Bowie got a call from an unknown number she assumed it was a spam call. Luckily, she picked up, because U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman was on the line. He was calling to congratulate Trinity, a 17 year old junior at St. Bernard’s Academy in Eureka, for winning the Second District congressional art competition, a nationwide high school visual art contest.



The winning piece from each district is displayed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year. Trinity and the other winners will be flown to D.C. to be honored at an awards ceremony.



Trinity’s painting, “Balance in Two Worlds”, was created as part of her Advanced Placement Art portfolio, which focused on modern indigenous culture. Trinity is a member of the Bear River Band Rancheria.



In her artist’s statement Trinity wrote: “This is a painting of myself after a ceremony in my traditional regalia, that is all hand-made. As I stand looking at a modern world it feels like there is no place for Native Culture anymore. The church is a major element (considering the decades of damage the catholic church inflicted on my people, especially during the boarding school era.) The blue jays in the tree show significance because their feathers are important and used to make the veil in the flower dance (women's coming of age ceremony) Which I will be having for myself very soon.”



Maya Makino, Trinity’s art teacher at St. Bernard’s Academy, said, “Trinity is an exceptional artist and student. She is a focused artist who creates pieces with deep layers of meaning. I’m excited for Trinity’s bright creative future.”



It happens that Trinity will fly to D.C. on her 18th birthday. What a way to celebrate!