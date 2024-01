This week we're talking about the problem with target shooting on Horse Mountain, sometimes with inadequate backstops and close proximity to hikers and others. We've also got updates on what's happening with Travis Schneider's halted home building, as well as the release of Steven Dinsmore's release from prison. Finally, we're sampling the local ice cream at Jersey Scoops in Loleta, and finding out about the sea palms washing up on our beaches. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.