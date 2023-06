This week we're looking at the athletics and activism that make up the Salmon Run, raising awareness of the ecological and cultural impacts of the Klamath Dams on the cusp of their removal. And in the wake of the Kinetic Grand Championship, we look back at the winners and flippers of this year's art and engineering test of human-powered endurance. Finally, we're wrapping up a four-part series covering the thwarted return of temporary Chinese workers to Humboldt in the early 1900s. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.