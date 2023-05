This week our cover story looks at, a local collaborative art project that helps those who've struggled with addiction share the coping skills they've learned with others. We're also celebrating some recent journalism awards. We've got an update on the Soeth story, with the DA's office looking into what cases might be affected by the shaky credibility of a sheriff's deputy. Finally, get the skinny on the Empty Bowls fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul Dining Facility, the risk of avian flu for local condors, and the new bear cubs at the zoo. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.