He Was a Friend of Mine 

The Ides of March came last Friday, some 2060-plus years since mighty Caesar got smoked, and we lost our little king. I am talking about my partner and I putting down our sweet, little, old dog man, when the forces of time and congestive heart failure brought on a fast catastrophe. I had put some emergency cash aside earlier, not even consciously, all the while taking him to work every day and convincing myself he was getting better, that he was just experiencing a little health hiccup, perfectly understandable in his advanced years. That delusion evaporated early Friday morning, when his severe overnight decline found us in a vet's office, absorbing the shock of hearing the professional verdict of a terminal freefall. His little body was shutting down, his collapsing organs preparing to close up and turn out the lights. The miracle of the beautiful weather, the nicest day of the week, gave us the chance to give him a sweet goodbye. For the first time in his life, his interest in food was nonexistent, even drinking water was a fading desire, so we took him to a favorite beach, a place where six months ago he was running around like a delighted hooligan. We carried him to a windbreak driftwood log, where he sat staring at the waves with big wet brown eyes, and for a few moments we snagged a sense of Eternity, moments that stretched like stilled shore-breaks before the waves crackled back to motion and time clicked forward in their crashing hiss. We went home and let him sleep after that, first on our bed — he was never denied this pleasure in normal life — and later on his own little bed, set out in the warm grass where my girlfriend held him, sang her favorite song about him, and wept. Later, in that same little bed, we felt his life end at the mercy of the needle. The grace of modern medicine coaxing him into the quiet light of release, leaving us behind with the wailing darkness of grief.

When you take your loved one for their last drive and you see that ugly gray car in the rearview mirror, make sure you take your time, move without hurry, no matter how close the pace car behind you gets. And when you do pull over and let it overtake you, blocking the road, be sure to hand over your passenger on your terms, observing their comfort over the demands of that faceless driver. This transfer is the final act of love, negotiating the last warm moments with soothing hands that hold all the fading world of the dear little friend in your arms. Do this and go in peace, having met death with love, and leaving with that love intact.

Have a good week.

Thursday

Mike Silverman is a Las Vegas-based musician who has gone about as far as possible with the "one-man band" concept while still maintaining a strong touring presence and niche success. Under the stage name That 1 Guy, he has been taking his homemade musical doodads around the world for decades to perform a jammy style of art rock all his own. Tonight at 8 p.m. he returns to our county to cause a scene at Humbrews for those lucky enough to snag tickets to his unique live sonic concept act ($20, $18 advance).

Friday

There are two mini-fest gigs tonight, so choose wisely. At 7 p.m. at the Bodyworks Alpha Annex in Eureka there is a battle of the bands in the style of local metal, featuring Image Pit, Something Wicked, Malicious Algorithm, Psyop Victim, Grug! and Death Doula, along with raffles, live boxing matches (!) and refreshments. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Two and a half hours later at the Miniplex is Louderfest, where DJ Nips will be running a local MC free-for-all featuring Emani ETRNL, Boo, Reeph, Fresh Micks, NotLewy and more. Just $10 gets you in the door, and front and center for the action.

Saturday

The Mateel Community Center is hosting a free showing of the cult film Ganjasaurus Rex at 6 p.m. Afterward, the event becomes a ticketed affair, with general admission running at $25 and VIP perks — including table service and seats near the action — going for $60. The action in question consists of two burlesque troupes, Snack Attack and Bada Bling, along with music by Wolf Tree and Irie Rockerz. Drinks and dinner will be available onsite. The movie is all ages but the later events are 18-plus only. Enjoy. If you're stuck in NoHum, go check out the Basement for a double bill of indie rockers Wild Abandon at 8:30 p.m. and DJ Bumblecrow spinning wax gold two hours later ($5).

Sunday

The Sanctuary is hosting another French Toast Jazz Brunch at 10 a.m. The food is free, but the tunes will cost you a sliding scale of $10-$25 to support the musicians from the Humboldt Jazz Collective, which include local heroes James Zeller, Tree, Gabe Lubowe, Ramsey Isaacs and David Gaon. I can think of worse ways to charge up on Sunday morning.

Monday

Speaking of the Sanctuary, tonight at 7 p.m. the place will be popping off with a promising gig of experimental and outré musique. Portland jazz-punk outfit Halfbird will share the space with local sound collective Medicine Baul and one-fella sound drilla Idyll. It's $5-$20 sliding scale, so spare a thought and some dough for the touring act at least.

Tuesday

Monsoon is an art rock act from Athens, Georgia, that has tasted a little bit of commercial success (literally, their music has been in a Toyota commercial) without giving up an inch of ground with their experimental bona fides. Tonight at 7 p.m. the duo-plus will be landing at the Outer Space in the midst of a tour supporting the latest record The Ghost Party. Local sparkling grunge duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes and Manic Moth will provide local support. As always at this venue, it's an all-ages, sober show and, while no one will be turned away from lack of funds, a $5-$10 sliding scale price is suggested.

Wednesday

Derek Monypeny from Joshua Tree plays music that fills the horizon, in a manner of speaking. His tightly articulated and mildly treated guitar billows out shimmers of sounds like a heat mirage, and, much like a heat mirage, will take the observer to places that do not exist with the spectral promise of hallucinatory fumes. I like it quite a bit. You can taste test it yourself tonight at the Miniplex at 7 p.m. Just bring $5-$10 for the door and some extra change for merch if the spirits take you.

Collin Yeo (he/him) has lately lost all his mirth. He knows when, too. He lives in Arcata.