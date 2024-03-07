Midwinter Day 

The air is crisp Sunshine streaming through the window With a bite A gentle breeze plays with the curtain.

Trees jut up on The horizon, a row of clouds Blanket them Shaded dark as they ready for rain.

Two birds, a third Appear in view as they frolic Across the sky A bar of blue above the trees.

Clouds soft like down Meditative, lulling me and Invite me in Reframing my grateful mind.

Lori Cole