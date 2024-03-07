Midwinter Day 

[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
The air is crisp Sunshine streaming through the window With a bite A gentle breeze plays with the curtain.
Trees jut up on The horizon, a row of clouds Blanket them Shaded dark as they ready for rain.
Two birds, a third Appear in view as they frolic Across the sky A bar of blue above the trees.
Clouds soft like down Meditative, lulling me and Invite me in Reframing my grateful mind.
Lori Cole