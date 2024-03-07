Pin It
March 07, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Midwinter Day 

By

The air is crisp
Sunshine streaming through the window
With a bite
A gentle breeze plays with the curtain.

Trees jut up on
The horizon, a row of clouds
Blanket them
Shaded dark as they ready for rain.

Two birds, a third
Appear in view as they frolic
Across the sky
A bar of blue above the trees.

Clouds soft like down
Meditative, lulling me and
Invite me in
Reframing my grateful mind.

Lori Cole

