Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

July 18, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

The Finest Cats in the Nation 

By

The finest cats In the nation
Patrol Eureka.
Hard, barrel-bodies with
Broad, Chicago shoulders,
Slice through the
Blackberry brambles
With New York efficiency.

They prepare a meal of mouse,
Plated fetchingly, and placed
On your doorstep,
Not to be outdone by
Southern hospitality.

Big voice, big action:
Their doings dominate
Every conversation,
And they glory in the gossip
Like true Californians.

Samantha Church

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Samantha Church

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 29
Huffman Talks Project 2025

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation