The finest cats In the nation Patrol Eureka. Hard, barrel-bodies with Broad, Chicago shoulders, Slice through the Blackberry brambles With New York efficiency.
They prepare a meal of mouse, Plated fetchingly, and placed On your doorstep, Not to be outdone by Southern hospitality.
Big voice, big action: Their doings dominate Every conversation, And they glory in the gossip Like true Californians.
Samantha Church