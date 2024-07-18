The finest cats In the nation Patrol Eureka. Hard, barrel-bodies with Broad, Chicago shoulders, Slice through the Blackberry brambles With New York efficiency.

They prepare a meal of mouse, Plated fetchingly, and placed On your doorstep, Not to be outdone by Southern hospitality.

Big voice, big action: Their doings dominate Every conversation, And they glory in the gossip Like true Californians.

Samantha Church