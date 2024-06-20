Graduation 

a sense of place etched on her face erosion from emotion frozen as though she'd been wrote on in that cardboard burrow where every neuro, every furrow petrified traumatized and cast aside shuddering through sleepless nights struggling to win needless fights with blurry eyes and worry lines at sixteen going on thirty-nine leaving all she'd ever known she had run from home and set out to roam so began an odyssey of atrocities a cacophony of misogyny until forced progeny at twenty-three drew scrutiny from a social service agency it'd been seven friendless years of endless fears depression and tears addictions, assaults, miscarriages of justice no trust, everyone sus her social worker, nonplussed, fussed and said she must share with, bear with a therapist in exchange for a residence which she did with some hesitance unsure what was best for her but in her second trimester she was determined to better each and every ancestor never before had she a lease on life in the streets never tethered, always severed independent but weathered and now she spills a lifetime of ills to a doc with empathy, with skills about days replete with pills a blaze and haze to beat back chills and drink so she wouldn't have to think about being on the brink all this she released on her unspeaking shrink listening without a hint of snark in contrast to the black hearts who can't see past the track marks staring, never caring about the hand she was dealt to know she still felt welts from father's belt that creep never let him hear you weep even when the stinging's deep down to the narrow between bone and marrow she made it, though to forty-one and is by no means done through ups and many downs, smiles and plenty of frowns she's still standing demanding a voice and the choice to not be defined by trauma always a loving mama having done something right for today she beams at the sight of the young woman on stage not filled with rage but a sage wisdom beyond her age any honest assessment of the adolescent's commencement would present contentment absent any resentment as she expressed gratitude for her hero once counted as a zero she tells mama's story with no spin like the aspiring historian that she is inspiring all those within the gym to see anew, to be amazed by the woman being praised who raised the valedictorian

Garrett Snedaker