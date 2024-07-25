Pin It
July 25, 2024

*Freezing in July* 

By

On the Humboldt coast
Under two quilts
and my Mariner's blanket
Warm gifts given to me
by warm people
all of whom live in warmer places
than here
The entire planet is
hotting up
A twenty mile drive
would find me twenty degrees
warmer with sunshiny skies
I'm not complaining
It only sounds like it
I worry about my plants
Impressionable cannabis
trying to get a foot in the door
Several potted dahlias, green, confused
Cat still has his winter's coat on
Coughs up a hairball every morning
At least the winds aren't blowing
They only blow when sunny
But that's another poem
That also sounds like a complaint

Larry Crist

Larry Crist

