Freezing in July* 

On the Humboldt coast Under two quilts and my Mariner's blanket Warm gifts given to me by warm people all of whom live in warmer places than here The entire planet is hotting up A twenty mile drive would find me twenty degrees warmer with sunshiny skies I'm not complaining It only sounds like it I worry about my plants Impressionable cannabis trying to get a foot in the door Several potted dahlias, green, confused Cat still has his winter's coat on Coughs up a hairball every morning At least the winds aren't blowing They only blow when sunny But that's another poem That also sounds like a complaint

Larry Crist