Today an unexpected gift To come upon a grazing deer She looked at us and stood quite still Likewise did we to keep her there.

So gaze I did as she returned To munching on the grass nearby The timing gave me such a lift As it was four years since my mother died.

I was in need of such a sight The deer have long been named my totem And on this day I could delight In such a gracious, sacred moment.

Lori Cole