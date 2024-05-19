Beverly "Kay" Barnard Enos: 1946-2024

click to enlarge Beverly "Kay" Bernard Enos, Feb. 8, 1946, to April 5, 2024.

Beverly "Kay" Barnard Enos passed away Friday, April 5, at 78 years old. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving partner and granddaughters.



Kay (as known to most) was born on Feb. 8, 1946, in French Camp, California. She was made stronger by her childhood. She graduated from high school in Spokane, Washington. She was a waitress for many years moving through Washington, California and Oregon, working in cities such as Spokane, Modesto and Salem. She finally found her home in Ferndale, California. where she met the love of her life, George Enos. They met 8/8/88 and have been together ever since.



She worked locally at the Angelina Inn and Ferndale Clothing Co. before settling in as caretaker at the Lost Coast Ranch, where her oceanside cottage and vast elaborate garden, which she started from scratch, became her own piece of paradise. She found peace in her sobriety and was devoted in her faith. She was a talented seamstress, artist, gardener and cook. She had a huge heart and inspired those she met with her enchanting wisdom and life lessons.She is joined in heaven with her parents Nellie Jean DiSignori and Henry Barnard, and her brother Kenny and sister Carmen. She is survived by her spouse George Enos, sisters Betty and Glenda, daughter Shawn, granddaughters Angelina and Sarah, and great grandson Liam. Kay is also survived by the Enos family of Bridget, Rob, Tony, George the third, Anna, William and George the fourth.Services will be held June 1, at 11 a.m., at the Church of the Assumption in Ferndale, with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. She will be laid to rest at Saint Mary's cemetery in Ferndale following the reception.