Beverly "Kay" Barnard Enos: 1946-2024

Beverly "Kay" Barnard Enos passed away Friday, April 5, at 78 years old. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving partner and granddaughters.
Kay (as known to most) was born on Feb. 8, 1946, in French Camp, California. She was made stronger by her childhood. She graduated from high school in Spokane, Washington. She was a waitress for many years moving through Washington, California and Oregon, working in cities such as Spokane, Modesto and Salem. She finally found her home in Ferndale, California. where she met the love of her life, George Enos. They met 8/8/88 and have been together ever since.