With great sadness our beloved mother, Silvia Maria Leonardo passed away peacefully on July 8, 2024, at the age of 84 with both her children by her side.

Born December 21st, 1939, in Fortuna to John and Lena Saottini. Mom and her older brother Eugene were raised on their parents' dairy and vegetable farm in the Coffee Creek area of the Ferndale Valley. Spending her entire life in Ferndale, she attended Coffee Creek Elementary School then graduating from Ferndale High School in 1957.

Marrying Frank Leonardo in the spring of 1962. Settling in Grizzly Bluff. Together side by side they worked the dairy. Raising their two children Lydia and Frank. Mother's love for dairying led to her large cow collection, of which no two were alike. An avid card player, she enjoyed many hours spent with neighbors, friends and family playing her favorite card game 'Pedro'. She liked to win!

Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Most memorable were trips to Reno, Willows, Tracy and visiting Italy and Portugal (Azores) They were both very proud of their heritage.

Besides family, volunteering and interacting with community brought her so much joy. A proud and generous supporter of many organizations. A lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Church, the Ladies Guild, helping with the church bazaar and fundraisers.

The District 1 Dairy Princess contest was among Mother's most rewarding and happiest days. So very proud of each and every contestant. Genuinely encouraging and comforting was her heartfelt nature. Her commitment to the contest and industry spanned over 40 years.

Not only serving on multiple Portuguese Celebration Committees over the years, she was also a member of the Supreme Council of the S.E.S. / PFSA organizations. Serving as Secretary of the Ferndale Council No. 98. Both Mom and Dad traveled throughout the state making forever friendships and memories.

Always eager to volunteer, Mother looked forward to sitting with friends and enjoyed greeting visitors of the Ferndale Museum.

Other organizations that she was a supporting member of were the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Ferndale Lions Club, Portuguese Hall Association, and the Lady of Fatima.

Survived by her two children Lydia Leonardo and Frank Leonardo. Stepdaughter Merrilee Mosher and Step Granddaughters Shanna Borgensen and Jenna Leonardo.

Proceeded in death by her parents John and Lena Saottini, husband Frank H. Leonardo, brother Eugene Saottini, Stepson Mark F. Leonardo, Brother and Sister in laws Charles and Mary Manzi, Allen (Timer) and Evelyn Paine, and Ione Franz.

A rosary-viewing will be held at the Assumption Catholic Church in Ferndale on Sunday, July 28th from 6 pm – 7 pm. Reciting of the rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. Mass of Resurrection at the Assumption Catholic Church on July 29th at 11 am.

Concluding services for family burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ferndale with reception to follow at Portuguese Hall.

Memorial contributions in Silvia's honor may be made to Assumption Catholic Church – Maintenance Fund, Ferndale Museum or to any charity of your choice.