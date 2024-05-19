Michael Joseph Allison: 1948-2024

click to enlarge Michael Joseph Allison, Sept. 19, 1948, to April 23, 2024.

Michael Joseph Allison passed away suddenly after a long illness at his home in Trinidad, California, surrounded by his loving wife and two beloved dogs, Puffin and Elliot, on April 23. He was born Sept. 19, 1948 to Dorothy and Lewis Allison of Long Beach, California. Growing up close to the ocean in Long Beach, Mike spent summers and after school time sailing on Alamitos Bay and surfing at Huntington Beach. He learned how to sail at a very young age, and sailing became one of his greatest passions. As an adult, he loved offshore sailboat racing and later, racing on the Great Salt Lake. His love of the sea endured throughout his life.

Mike attended University of California at Irvine and UCLA, with a major in English literature. He was a technology entrepreneur and also led many sales and marketing organizations. Early in his career, he organized and was CEO of the first U. S. subsidiary of a large Japanese technology company. Later, he went on to lead technology company sales and marketing organizations, including one that pioneered the first speech recognition software.Mike met his wife, Susan, in Salt Lake City and they were married in 1999 on Orcas Island, Washington. Over the span of their 25 year marriage, they lived all across the western U.S. They shared a love of sailing and the ocean and sailed as often as possible. No matter where they lived, dogs and sailing were part of the fabric of their life. Their love for each other knew no bounds.

click to enlarge

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Susan; two sons from a previous marriage: Lee Allison (Wendy) of San Diego, William Allison (Natalie) of Long Beach. From a later marriage, he is survived by two sons Matthew Allison (Svitlana) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Christopher Allison of Salt Lake City; and daughter Jennifer Villasenor (Joe) of Salt Lake City and step daughter Nicole (Marco) Leon of Dana Point. He is also survived by his dear siblings Lewis (Beverly) of New York City, Brian (Eva) of Denver, and Helene Arrieta of Brentwood, California. Mike is preceded in death by brothers Larry Allison Sr. of Laguna Beach, Jack Allison of Laguna Niguel, and nephew Larry Allison Jr. of Laguna Beach.



Mike lived a rich and beautiful life, he was deeply loved and his loss is incalculable. Home is the sailor, home from the sea.

A memorial will be held June 16 in Southern California.