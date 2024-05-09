Glenda Miller: 1930-2024

click to enlarge Glenda Miller, July 9, 1930, to April 4, 2024.

Glenda Miller passed away April 4 at the age of 93. She was a woman of faith and while we are so saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing she is being celebrated in heaven by those who have gone before her. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, all of whom are feeling lost without our matriarch. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and was tickled to be a great grandmother to so many. Mom truly believed children were life's greatest blessings.

Mom was born July 9, 1930, to Frank and Mable Titus and spent her entire life in Humboldt County. The Titus family including her three brothers lived and worked several dairies: on Waddington Road, Coffee Creek — the Keohan place, and later on the Island.

Mom attended Coffee Creek Elementary School, moved on to eighth grade at Ferndale Elementary and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1948. She met her husband, Jerry Miller, at a Grange Dance. They were married in 1949. The newlyweds moved around the Eel River Valley until they bought their family home on Centerville Road in Ferndale in 1961.

Before having children, she worked as a bookkeeper and later as a checker at Nobles Grocery. In 1967, Don Smith hired her at the Valley Grocery where she began her lifelong career. She was working in the store the day of the 1992, 7.2 earthquake. Mom worked there until 2019, retiring at the young age of 89, when her husband Jerry needed a little extra T.L.C.

Mom was a lifetime member of the Ferndale Community Church. As a child, she and her brothers walked from Coffee Creek to Sunday School and occasionally got a ride from a neighbor. Eventually, she picked her spot in the third pew with many of her family members filling two pews most Sundays. Glenda was a beloved member of the church and served on many committees. The church attendees loved her and made her feel like the royalty she was. At her request, in 2022, the stained glass in the steeple was lit once again. If you drive by the church at night, notice the glow, think of her.

Glenda was a Ferndale treasure. She was loved and cherished by the community that she held so dear. Mom loved being with family for big celebrations and weekly dinners. She followed her family's activities for three generations. She canned, baked and cooked for her family. Mom admired beautiful flowers and worked tirelessly in her flowerbeds. When grandkids stopped by, they headed to the deep freezer to find the blue tin filled with chocolate chip cookies.

Christmas Eve was the annual event that she was still hosting at 93. Each year mom baked everyone's favorite cookies and candies to be eaten after gifts were opened. During the evening her beloved niece Lorie Ford and her family, and many neighboring Titus cousins came by to wish mom a Merry Christmas. She took a head count of how many family members were in her home each Christmas.

Mom and Dad spent their 50th wedding anniversary in Maui with much of their family. Mom loved our country, and was so excited to visit Washington, D.C., and tour the White House. She loved girls' trips to Santa Rosa, SF Giants' games and each year looked forward to spending July Fourth weekend at Miranda Gardens with close friends and family.

Glenda was a 77-year member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West Oneonta (Ferndale) Parlor. She joined at the age of 16, and was an active member holding many offices. She worked on their garden at the fair and enjoyed attending Grand Parlor. Mom also had great fun during dad's time as a Grand officer in the Native Son's, where they made lasting friendships and memories.

Mom is survived by her children: Jeff (Beth) Miller, Mike Miller, Tom (Gina) Miller and Leanne (Mac) McCulloch. Grandchildren: Brian Miller, Jonna (Glen) Simpson, Erin (Chris) Smead, Jerry (Sarah) Miller, Jenna (Jeff) Burns, Brianne (Sam) Frank, Megan (Jon) Busher, Brock (Ashley) McCulloch and Taylor (Will) Stephens. Great Grandchildren: Elliana, Haleigh and Marin Busher, Mac and Trey Stephens, Tommy and Chaney Ritter, Trinity Burns, Maverick, Marley and Dax Miller, Cameron and Benjamin Frank, Reece and Milo Miller, and Chase and Molly Smead. Mom is also survived by her Sister-in-law; Cecilia Titus, as well as many nieces and nephews who checked on her often and treated her with love.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Jerry Miller, her parents, Frank and Mable Titus. Her brothers and sister in laws: Everett and Betty Titus, Dayton and Gayle Titus and Jim Titus. As well as the Miller family: William (Pat) and Lydia Miller and her husband's siblings and their spouses.

A memorial celebration of mom's life was held May 11 at the Ferndale Community Church, followed by a reception at the Ferndale Community Center.

Memorial donations can be made to the Ferndale Community Church.