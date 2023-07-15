Obituaries

Kenneth 'Michael' Allen Davis: 1997-2023

Posted By on Sat, Jul 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Kenneth “Michael” Allen Davis, July 14, 1997, to July 3, 2023.
Kenneth “Michael” Allen Davis died on July 3, 2023, in McKinleyville. His life was taken by a troubled friend in a senseless act of violence.

Michael was born July 14, 1997, in Arcata, to Mark and Laurie Davis. He was the youngest of three siblings. Michael grew up in McKinleyville near more than 60 family members including cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Michael will be remembered for his booming, infectious laugh, his loyalty, gentleness, kindness and infinite patience. Michael had a heart of gold, and a world without him is sadder in every way.

Michael strove to develop his mind and spirit, including reflecting on how best to exemplify Christ. He was a beloved figure of many churches including New Heart Community Church in McKinleyville, Faith Center in Eureka, and Branches Humboldt in Arcata. Michael’s faith led him to countless beautiful relationships built through youth groups, bible studies and volunteering at North Coast Baptist Association children’s and youth Camps.


Michael graduated from McKinleyville High School in 2016, where he was a varsity athlete all four years, competing in track and cross-country. He graduated from Cal Poly Humboldt in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and a minor in economics. He worked at Les Schwab in McKinleyville while in college and was hired after graduation by Premier Financial Group as an investment administrator, where he became an associate advisor and was on track to become a certified financial planner.

Michael married his high school sweetheart and joy of his life, Jordyn Johnston, on July 10, 2021. Shortly before Michael’s death, he and Jordyn bought their first home in McKinleyville and worked hard to paint and renovate it. He was killed a week before their second anniversary.

Michael is survived by Jordyn, and her brother Noah Johnston, her parents Lancey Johnston, of Eureka, and Dwayne Johnston, of McKinleyville; his parents Mark and Laurie Davis, of McKinleyville; sister Kimberlie (Stephen) Floyd, of Silverton, Oregon.; his brother and best friend Daniel (Lana) Davis, of Eugene, Oregon.; and grandmother Roberta Davis, of McKinleyville. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents, including the Chins, Chos, Davises, Ragans, Lukens, Hodges, Myers, Gibbs, Holmes, Alders and Bertains.

The family wishes to thank New Heart Community Church, Branches Humboldt, Catalyst Church, McKinleyville Baptist Church and supportive friends and neighbors. They also want to thank Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, California State Parks rangers, and National Parks Services for their hard work in finding Michael’s shooter.

Funeral arrangements are through Paul’s Chapel in Arcata. An open house celebration of life will be held at the Fortuna River Lodge on Sunday, Aug. 6, between 2 and 6 p.m.
Thadeus Greenson
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.
