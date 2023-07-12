James Richard Proctor: 1936-2023

click to enlarge

Born August 5, 1936, in Denver, Colorado, and shortly after moved to Selma, California. Jim attended Selma High School where he earned his letterman sweater playing football, swimming and diving.After high school, he joined the United States Marines Corps and then the United States Navy serving 23 years, including service in the Vietnam Conflict. After retiring from the Navy, Jim became involved with church ministries in the Hanford, California area.Wishing to serve the Lord, Jim moved with his wife Janice to McKinleyville, where he Pastored churches, led men’s studies and counseled individuals for 35 years until he passed on July 1, 2023, at age 86.Jim is preceded in death by his wife Janice Proctor and grandson Brandon Van Sant. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Proctor, sons Richard Allbritton (wife Lynda) and James Richard Proctor Jr. (wife Sandra), eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Funeral Arrangements at Paul's Chapel ~ 1070 H St., Arcata. Memorial Service ~ Saturday, July 15th at 9 a.m. at Telios Christian Fellowship, 1575 L St., Arcata. Interment ~ Saturday, July 15th at 12 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 1757 J St., Arcata with Military Honors.