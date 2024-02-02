EPD Identifies Deputies who Fatally Shot Suspect

The Eureka Police Department has released the identities of the two Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies who fatally shot
a suspect during a standoff Jan. 22.
The deputies, both members of the SWAT team, were identified as Johnathan Waxler and Colton Ross, who have five-and-a-half and six years of experience, respectively, according to a press release.
The shooting occurred at the end of a day-long standoff with Daniel Martinez, 43, at a residence in the 1400 block of Union Street after police received a report of a juvenile with a "significant laceration" to his neck at 5:46 a.m.. The juvenile told responding officers that Martinez had assaulted him and when they responded to the residence, they say Martinez barricaded himself inside with four hostages — an adult woman and three juveniles.
With the SWAT team standing by, a crisis negotiation team was in contact with Martinez throughout the day and the four hostages were released at 1 p.m. Negotiations continued for nearly four more hours until, shortly before 5 p.m., Martinez was fatally shot. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released, and EPD's press release states only: "At approximately 4:58 p.m., contact with the suspect was made, and an officer involved shooting occurred."
Today's update states an autopsy determined Martinez's "preliminary cause of death is due to gunfire."
Ross and Waxler remain on paid administrative leave, according to the release.
