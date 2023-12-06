EPD Chief Jarvis Retiring, Assistant Chief Stephens to Take Over

Eureka Police Department Chief Todd Jarvis is retiring effective Jan. 4, according to an announcement today from the city, with Assistant Chief Brian Stephens slated to step into the role following this departure.
Jarvis, whose retirement was announced at Tuesday’s Eureka City Council meeting, is leaving almost exactly two years to the day he stepped into the role of interim chief before officially taking the role less than a year later.
Todd Jarvis
“Chief Jarvis and his wealth of experience saw our city and the police department through a very tumultuous time in the city’s history,” City Manager Miles Slattery said in the release. “His forward leaning leadership during the last two years will leave a lasting legacy in Eureka.”
Jarvis took over shortly after the sudden retirement of former EPD Chief Steve Watson in November of 2021 and nine months after a texting scandal rocked the department, following the revelation that five officers shared a host of vulgar, misogynistic, violent and dehumanizing text messages.
Stephens, who served as interim chief following Watson’s departure, started with EPD in 1999 and in the ensuing years has served in a variety of roles while moving up the department's law enforcement ladder.
click to enlarge
Facebook/Screenshot
Assistant Chief Brian Stephens
He also spent four years as a special agent with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.
“Chief Brian Stephens' commitment and dedication to the community has been unwavering during his career with Eureka,” Slattery said in the release. “I look forward to working with him as our new Chief of Police and watching him continue to move [the] Eureka Police Department forward.”
Mayor Kim Bergel expressed her appreciation for Javis “stepping in during a difficult time for our city” while also welcoming Stephens on as chief.
“His forward thinking and guidance have moved our department to a new level. It is bittersweet to [say] goodbye; however, I am so happy for our city to welcome Chief Stephens,” she said in the announcement. “I have worked with him on many levels and am excited to work with him in his new role as Chief. I know that he will continue to serve our community with respect and empathy as our new Chief of police.”
The Eureka City Council is slated to confirm Slattery’s appointment of Stephens at its Dec. 19 meeting.