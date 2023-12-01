News

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 1, 2023

Community / Emergency / Government

HCSO to Allow Family of Inmate to Donate Organs

Posted By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office today stated that it will allow the family of an inmate who suffered “non-survivable” injuries in an apparent suicide attempt at the jail on Nov. 17 to follow his wishes to have his organs donated.

The Lost Coast Outpost reported earlier this week that the family of Eric Matilton, 38, was previously told Sheriff William Honsal had denied the request due to the need to conduct a full investigation into his injuries, including a forensic autopsy.

According to a press release, Honsal made the determination to allow the organ donation to go forward after consulting with District Attorney Stacey Eads, “subject matter experts and a forensic pathologist to see if there was a way to honor Eric’s wishes.”

“As a result of these consultations, the sheriff has agreed to have a forensic pathologist involved to pursue the donation of Eric’s organs and perform the autopsy to ensure investigation protocol is followed,” the release states. “The Matilton family was also consulted, and the donor network is now making these preparations.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Matilton was jailed Nov. 3 on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and on a parole hold. After being found in his cell by correctional deputies on Nov. 17, rescue efforts were “initiated and performed, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.”

“Protocol requires that every in custody death must be fully investigated [by the county’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT)], including the completion of a forensic autopsy, by a contract pathologist,” the release states. “A forensic examination will be used to make a final determination of the cause of death. This protocol is in place to ensure a transparent, evidence-based investigation is completed and sent to the district attorney for review.”

Following the completion of the CIRT investigation, “the Humboldt County District Attorney will review all facts and evidence in this investigation to conclude if there is any criminal liability,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Find the full release below:

Eric Matilton was placed in custody at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on November 3, 2023, for brandishing a firearm and a parole hold.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, he was found in his jail cell by correctional deputies following an apparent suicide attempt. Rescue efforts were initiated and performed, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

As a result of this incident, Mr. Matilton’s injuries have been determined to be non-survivable.

In the event that an in custody death occurs inside the correctional facility, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and all county law enforcement agencies have signed an agreement to ensure that in custody deaths are investigated by the county’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Protocol requires that every in custody death must be fully investigated, including the completion of a forensic autopsy, by a contract pathologist. A forensic examination will be used to make a final determination of the cause of death. This protocol is in place to ensure a transparent, evidence-based investigation is completed and sent to the District Attorney for review.

As Mr. Matilton is an organ donor whose family desires to honor his wishes, Sheriff Honsal consulted with counsel, the District Attorney, subject matter experts and a forensic pathologist to see if there was a way to honor Eric’s wishes.

As a result of these consultations, the Sheriff has agreed to have a forensic pathologist involved to pursue the donation of Eric’s organs and perform the autopsy to ensure investigation protocol is followed. The Matilton family was also consulted, and the donor network is now making these preparations.

Upon completion of the CIRT investigation, the Humboldt County District Attorney will review all facts and evidence in this investigation to conclude if there is any criminal liability.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 30, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 48
Flash Fiction 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation