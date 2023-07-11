News

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Community / Emergency

Sheriff's Office Searching Near Ettersburg After Human Remains Found

Posted By Kimberly Wear on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is conducting a ground search near Ettersburg today for additional human remains after a jawbone was located in the Mattole River by California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists on July 8.

According to a HCSO news release, the call came in just before 8 p.m. and a deputy responded to the scene and took custody of the remains, which were found by Ettersburg bridge and identified as human.

No identification of the remains has been made at this time, the release states.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.



Find the release below:
On July 8, 2023, at about 7:53 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding skeletal remains found by California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists in the Mattole River near the Ettersburg bridge. A Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and took custody of the remains, which were identified as a human jawbone (mandible). No additional remains were located. Today, July 11, Sheriff’s deputies are conducting a ground search of the surrounding area in an attempt to locate additional remains. Identification of the remains has not been made at this time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

